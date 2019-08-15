Satellite pics show Chinese military vehicles near Hong Kong

world

Aug 15, 2019

Satellite photos showed what appear to be armoured personnel carriers and other vehicles belonging to the China’s paramilitary People’s Armed Police parked in a sports complex in the city of Shenzhen, in what some have interpreted as a threat from Beijing to use increased force against pro-democracy protesters across the border in Hong Kong.

The pictures collected on Monday by Maxar’s WorldView show 500 or more vehicles sitting on and around the football stadium at the Shenzhen Bay Sports Center just across the harbour from the Asian financial hub that has been rocked by more than two months of near-daily street demonstrations. Chinese state media have said that the exercises had been planned beforehand and were not directly related to the unrest in Hong Kong. President Donald Trump tweeted that US intelligence believes that the Chinese government is moving troops to its border with Hong Kong and that, “Everyone should be calm and safe!”

Flight Ops REstart, Cathay Sacks 2 Staff

Flights resumed at Hong Kong’s airport on Wednesday after two days of disruptions, even as Cathay Pacific said two of its pilots had been sacked.

“One is currently involved in legal proceedings. The other misused company information on Flight CX216/12 August,” the airline said in a statement.

About three dozen protesters remained camped in the airport’s arrivals area a day after a mass demonstration and frenzied mob violence forced more than 100 flight cancellations.

Protesters spread pamphlets and posters across the floor in a section of the terminal but were not impeding travellers.

Online, they also circulated letters and promotional materials apologising to travellers for inconveniences during the past five days of airport occupations.

Beijing Condemns ‘Terrorist-like’ Acts

China on Wednesday strongly slammed the protesters over “terrorist-like” acts after two civilians including a journalist were assaulted late on Tuesday night.

State media arms of the Chinese government condemned the incident of assault after one of the victims was identified as a reporter with Global Times.

“We express the strongest condemnation of these terrorist-like actions,” Xu Luying, a spokesperson for the Hong Kong and Macao Affairs Office of the State Council, was quoted as saying in Beijing.

Xu added that the actions “seriously damage the international image of Hong Kong”.

She added that “extremely abominable violent crime must be severely punished according to the law”.

The online edition of People’s Daily released a strong editorial. “These rioters... have defied every law and regulation,” the editorial commented.

First Published: Aug 15, 2019 10:17 IST