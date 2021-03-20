Saudi Arabia prohibits men from marrying women from Pak, 3 other nations: Report
Saudi Arabia has prohibited its men from marrying women from Pakistan, Bangladesh, Chad and Myanmar, Dawn reported citing a report in Saudi media.
According to unofficial figures, there are about 500,000 women from these four countries currently residing in the kingdom.
Saudi men wishing to marry foreigners now face tougher regulations, says a report in Makkah daily quoting Makkah Police Director Major General Assaf Al-Qurashi.
The move is aimed at discouraging Saudi men from marrying foreigners and additional formalities have been placed before issuing permission for marriage with foreigners, the Dawn reported.
Those wanting to marry foreign women should first obtain the consent of the government and submit marriage applications through official channels, Qurashi was quoted as saying.
Qurashi said divorced men would not be allowed to apply within six months of their divorce.
The official said applicants should be over 25 and attach identification documents signed by the local district mayor as well as all other identity papers, including a copy of his family card.
"If the applicant is already married, he should attach a report from a hospital proving that his wife is either disabled, suffering from a chronic disease or is sterile," he said.
Fallout from riot, coronavirus leaves toxic mood on Capitol Hill
- One newer congresswoman said it’s “heartbreaking” to see what has become of the institution she cherished, in the country she has taken an oath to defend from enemies foreign and domestic.
Saudi Arabia prohibits men from marrying women from Pak, 3 other nations: Report
Erdogan ousts Central-Bank head, installs interest-rate ally
Discussed India's planned purchase of Russian air defence systems, says Austin
Twitter plans to review its policies for world leaders
Princess Diana’s death left a ‘huge hole’ inside me, says Prince Harry
- Princess Diana died in a car crash in 1997 alongside her partner, Dodi Fayed, and driver, Henri Paul, while being chased by paparazzi on motorcycles.
EU threatens AstraZeneca with export ban
- The European Commission said Saturday that AstraZeneca in particular could face export bans to countries outside the EU if it didn’t quickly deliver the promised amount of vaccines to the 27-nation bloc.
China says it will discuss climate, other issues with US
- The two countries feuded over journalist visas and consulates during the Trump administration, and climate change is seen as one area where they may be able to cooperate.
1 dead, 5 wounded in Dallas nightclub shooting: Police
- The extent of the injuries to the other five people range from stable to critical condition.
Missiles in Aramco attacks were made in Iran: Saudi Arabia
- The Houthis said earlier Friday they struck an Aramco refinery in the Saudi capital using six bomb-laden drones.
Denmark reports two cases of blood clots after administering AstraZeneca shot
- The Capital Region of Denmark, the authority that runs public hospitals in Copenhagen, said that one of the hospital staff had died and both had received the AstraZeneca vaccine less than 14 days before getting ill.
Launch of Astroscale spacecraft for debris removal demo using magnets postponed
- Nasa said in its January report that at least 26,000 pieces of space junk that are the size of a softball or larger could destroy a satellite on impact.
Pakistan PM Imran Khan tests positive for Covid-19
AstraZeneca exports can be banned if bloc not supplied first: EU chief
- The warning comes as the European Union struggles to speed up its Covid-19 inoculation campaign, just as many member states are battling rising infection rates that have forced renewed restrictions.