Saudi Arabia to teach this 'language of the future’ in education institutions

Saudi Arabia said that it will soon start teaching Chinese language and literature in educational institutions as part of the curriculum, according to an agreement signed by both governments.

The initiative will also include teaching Saudi teachers Mandarin, exposing them to Chinese culture. This comes as Saudi Arabia is China's largest trading partner in West Asia.

The idea of introducing the Chinese language to the education curriculum in Saudi Arabia was introduced by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in 2019. A report in Arab News quoting an education professor said that learning Chinese will also promote trade relations between the two countries.

Saudi education experts claim that language will soon become a language of great impact in the future, according to the report.

An assistant professor at King Abdulaziz University told Arab News, "Everyone is well aware of the international trend for learning the Chinese language, even in developed countries where politicians are proud of their sons and daughters speaking Chinese."

Saudi has recently witnessed a huge influx of Chinese investment companies, which will open doors to cooperation with companies.

