Canada Immigration: Saskatchewan province has this unique nominee program

Saskatchewan Immigrant Nominee Program was created to address provincial economic and labour market needs through immigration. Saskatchewan is one of Canada’s Prairie provinces. Its economy is based on agriculture and natural resources industries such as forestry and fishing.

The province has an enhanced sub-category and base sub-category immigration programs. The enhanced sub-category is called Saskatchewan Express Entry, which is under the International Skilled Worker Category.

What are the options candidates can choose from?

Candidates looking to immigrate to Saskatchewan can choose from four different options: International Skilled Worker category, Saskatchewan Experience category, Entrepreneur and Farm category, International Graduate Entrepreneur category, International Skilled Worker category. The International Skilled Worker category is for skilled workers who want to live and work in Saskatchewan.

How does the Saskatchewan Provincial Nominee Program work?

The first step in immigrating to Saskatchewan is to identify which stream category and sub-category that a candidate would be eligible for. The application procedure varies depending on the category. In some cases, an immigration candidate would have to submit an Expression of Interest (EOI) as a “pre-application”. Based on the answers you give while submitting your EOI, you will be granted a score.

For the enhanced sub-category, the Saskatchewan Express Entry system is aligned with the federal government system used to manage permanent residence applications, and it gives each candidate a point based score on the Comprehensive Ranking System (CRS). The highest-ranking candidates are invited to apply for permanent residence during Express Entry draws.

