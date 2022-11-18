Home / World News / Saudi prince has immunity in Khashoggi killing lawsuit, Biden admin in court

Saudi prince has immunity in Khashoggi killing lawsuit, Biden admin in court

world news
Published on Nov 18, 2022 09:30 AM IST

Khashoggi was killed and dismembered by Saudi agents in the Saudi consulate in Istanbul.

The Committee to Protect Journalists and other press freedom activists hold a candlelight vigil in front of the Saudi Embassy to remember journalist Jamal Khashogg.(Reuters File)
The Committee to Protect Journalists and other press freedom activists hold a candlelight vigil in front of the Saudi Embassy to remember journalist Jamal Khashogg.(Reuters File)
Reuters |

The Biden administration has determined that Saudi Arabian Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has legal immunity from a lawsuit filed against him over the 2018 killing of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, the U.S. Department of Justice said in a court filing on Thursday.

Khashoggi was killed and dismembered by Saudi agents in the Saudi consulate in Istanbul in an operation which U.S. intelligence believed was ordered by Prince Mohammed, who has been the kingdom's de facto ruler for several years.

Read more: Russian SIM cards swapped by Kherson residents, Donetsk's fighting: 8 points

The prince has denied ordering Khashoggi's killing but acknowledged later that it took place "under my watch."Biden, who fist-bumped the crown prince on a visit to Saudi Arabia in July to discuss energy and security issues, had told Prince Mohammed that he considered him responsible for Khashoggi's killing.

Khashoggi had criticized the crown prince's policies in Washington Post columns. He had traveled to the Saudi consulate in Istanbul to obtain papers he needed to marry Hatice Cengiz, a Turkish citizen.

Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
jamal khashoggi
jamal khashoggi

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, November 18, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out