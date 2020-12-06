e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 06, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / Saudi prince strongly criticises Israel at Bahrain summit

Saudi prince strongly criticises Israel at Bahrain summit

Prince Turki al-Faisal, who led Saudi intelligence for more than two decades and served as ambassador to the US and Britain, warned that any normalisation deals needed to help the Palestinians obtain their own independent state.

world Updated: Dec 06, 2020, 16:31 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Kunal Gaurav
Press Trust of India | Posted by Kunal Gaurav
Dubai
Prince Turki’s comments come as neighbouring Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates recently moved to normalise relations.
Prince Turki’s comments come as neighbouring Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates recently moved to normalise relations.(AP)
         

A prominent Saudi prince harshly criticized Israel on Sunday at a Bahrain security summit that was remotely attended by Israel’s foreign minister.

Prince Turki al-Faisal, who led Saudi intelligence for more than two decades and served as ambassador to the US and Britain, warned that any normalisation deals needed to help the Palestinians obtain their own independent state.

He described Israel as a “Western colonising” power. He said Israel has “incarcerated (Palestinians) in concentration camps under the flimsiest of security accusations— young and old, women and men, who are rotting there without recourse to justice. They are demolishing homes as they wish and they assassinate whomever they want.”

Although the prince does not hold any official position, his stance is seen as closely mirroring that of King Salman. In contrast, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has signalled greater willingness to quietly engage with Israel to counter common rival, Iran, and boost foreign investment in the kingdom.

Prince Turki’s comments come as neighbouring Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates recently moved to normalise relations and establish ties with Israel.

Saudi Arabia has insisted that any normalisation between it and Israel can only happen alongside a lasting peace deal involving a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Israeli Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi, who spoke immediately after Prince Turki, said: “I would like to express my regret on the comments of the Saudi representative.” “I don’t believe that they reflect the spirit and the changes taking place in the Middle East,” he said.

tags
top news
Kejriwal pledges AAP’s support to Bharat Bandh call against farm laws
Kejriwal pledges AAP’s support to Bharat Bandh call against farm laws
Congress, AAP, TRS, Trinamool: Parties supporting Dec 8 bandh
Congress, AAP, TRS, Trinamool: Parties supporting Dec 8 bandh
Congress backs protesting farmers’ call for Bharat Bandh on December 8
Congress backs protesting farmers’ call for Bharat Bandh on December 8
Microwave energy likely caused head injuries to US diplomat in China: Study
Microwave energy likely caused head injuries to US diplomat in China: Study
India considers French offer of six Airbus multi-role mid-air refuellers
India considers French offer of six Airbus multi-role mid-air refuellers
Live Score, 2nd T20: India in trouble after Swepson removes Samson
Live Score, 2nd T20: India in trouble after Swepson removes Samson
Boxer Vijender Singh joins protesting farmers, says will return Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna
Boxer Vijender Singh joins protesting farmers, says will return Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna
‘We’re winning this election’: Donald Trump at first post-poll rally
‘We’re winning this election’: Donald Trump at first post-poll rally
trending topics
GHMC Election Results 2020 LIVEFarmers protest LIVE updatesCOVID 19 Live UpdatesDelhi air qualityFarmers ProtestCovid-19India vs Australia 1st T20 Live

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

world news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In