Scientists develop new tool that may help reduce spread of Covid-19
Scientists have engineered a new tool which exposes aerosolised virus particles to microwaves in a controlled manner, an advance that may lead to the development of novel methods to reduce the spread of the coronavirus.
Over the course of the Covid-19 pandemic, studies have found that the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 spreads via aerosols that can be generated and spread through breathing, coughing, sneezing, or talking by infected individuals.
While previous studies have explored the use of electromagnetic energy to deactivate viruses in bulk fluids, the researchers, including those from the Air Force Research Laboratory in the US, said less work has been done to understand the role of microwaves in inactivating viral pathogens in aerosols.
In the current research, published in the journal Physics of Fluids, the scientists developed experimental tools capable of presenting electromagnetic waves to an aerosol mixture containing viruses.
Also read| Can a fake commute help you reclaim your day?
They said the apparatus offers the ability to vary power, energy, and frequency of the electromagnetic exposure.
With further research, the scientists hope to better characterise the threshold levels of microwave energy needed to inactivate aerosolised viral particles and reduce their ability to spread infection.
They believe the new experimental design can provide the means to identify a wide variety of virus inactivation mechanisms.
According to the researchers, the systems are designed to prevent the release of microwaves into the work environment since at high levels the radiation could potentially interfere with diagnostic equipment and other electronics.
They plan to expose coronavirus surrogate -- bovine coronavirus -- to microwaves at frequencies ranging from 2.8 gigahertz to 7.5 gigahertz (GHz).
In comparison, commercial microwave ovens operate at around 2.45 GHz.
Explaining, the need for the surrogate virus, Brad Hoff, a co-author of the study from the Air Force Research Laboratory, said the bovine coronavirus is "similar in size and configuration to human coronavirus, but is safe to humans."
"If shown to be effective, the use of microwaves may enable the potential for rapid decontamination not currently addressed by ultraviolet light or chemical cleaning for highly cluttered areas, while potentially operating at levels safely compatible with human occupancy," Hoff added.This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Hong Kong official says Joint Declaration gave Britain no rights to city
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Blinken dials Pak FM Qureshi, seeks accountability in Daniel Pearl's murder case
- A State Department Spokesperson said on Friday that Antony Blinken reinforced America’s concern over Pakistan Supreme Court’s ruling acquitting Pearl’s killers. In a strongly-worded statement, he urged Pakistan to explore all legal options to ensure that the killers of Pearl are brought to justice.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
As Wisconsin Senator Ron Johnson weighs future, Donald Trump ties take a toll
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mahatma Gandhi statue vandalised in US, India condemns 'malicious' act
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Scientists develop new tool that may help reduce spread of Covid-19
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Fearing eviction Japanese woman hid mother's frozen corpse for 10 years
- Yumi Yoshino, 48, said she hid the body 10 years ago because she "didn't want to move out" of the home she shared with her mother, after finding her dead, local media reported, citing unnamed police sources. The mother was named on the lease of the apartment in a municipal housing complex.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mahatma Gandhi's statue vandalised in US
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
WHO team visits Wuhan hospital that treated early Covid-19 patients
- Jinyantan Hospital was one of the city’s first to deal with patients in early 2020 suffering from a then-unknown virus and is a key part of the epidemiological history of the disease. The experts visited another early site of the outbreak, the Hubei Integrated Chinese and Western Medicine Hospital.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
There should be accountability for crimes like Daniel Pearl's murder, says UN
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
US airstrike in Iraq kills top Islamic State leader, says report
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
US first lady Jill Biden to help reunite migrant kids with parents
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mexico to import AstraZeneca's Covid-19 vaccine from India, says President
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
As asylum camp swells at US-Mexico border, Biden aide calls for 'patience'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
LIVE: More than 35 lakh beneficiaries have been vaccinated in India so far
WHO team visits Wuhan hospital that had early coronavirus patients
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox