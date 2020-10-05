e-paper
Home / World News / Scientists who helped identify Hepatitis C virus win 2020 Nobel Medicine Prize

Scientists who helped identify Hepatitis C virus win 2020 Nobel Medicine Prize

“Prior to their work, the discovery of the Hepatitis A and B viruses had been critical steps forward,” the Nobel Assembly at Sweden’s Karolinska Institute said in a statement on awarding the prize of 10 million Swedish crowns ($1.1 million).

world Updated: Oct 05, 2020 15:28 IST
Reuters | Posted by Arpan Rai
Stockholm
Nobel Committee member Patrik Ernfors sits in front of a screen displaying the work field of the winners of the 2020 Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine during a press conference at the Karolinska Institute in Stockholm, Sweden.
Nobel Committee member Patrik Ernfors sits in front of a screen displaying the work field of the winners of the 2020 Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine during a press conference at the Karolinska Institute in Stockholm, Sweden.(AFP)
         

Two American and one British-born scientist won the 2020 Nobel Prize for Physiology or Medicine for work in identifying the Hepatitis C virus, which causes cirrhosis and liver cancer, the award-giving body said on Monday.

“The discovery of Hepatitis C virus revealed the cause of the remaining cases of chronic hepatitis and made possible blood tests and new medicines that have saved millions of lives.”

PM Imran Khan heads into his biggest challenge. Military is also target
China can't get the better of India in any conflict, we're fully capable: IAF chief
3 win Nobel medicine award for Hepatitis C virus discovery
2 CRPF men killed, 3 injured in terrorist attack in south Kashmir's Pampore
Rafale's induction gives us edge to strike first: IAF chief RKS Bhadauria
Ink thrown at AAP leader Sanjay Singh in Hathras
JEE Advance 2020: Results declared, what next
MI vs SRH, KXIP vs CSK Review and RCB vs DC Preview on Battleground T20
