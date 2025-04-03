Scotch Whisky Association ‘disappointed’ with Donald Trump's ‘Liberation Day’ reciprocal tariffs on UK

The Scotch Whisky Association (SWA) in the UK expressed disappointment that companies it represents could be hit by US President Donald Trump's 10 per cent “baseline” reciprocal tariff on British exports. A bottle of Nc'nean Organic Single Malt Whisky, labelled for export to the USA, is pictured at their distillery in Drimnin, in the western highlands of Scotland.(AFP)

As UK Prime Minister Keri Starmer's government had expressed its readiness to secure a trade deal with the Trump administration, the association said it would continue to support efforts to secure a compromise agreement with the US, reported news agency PA Media.

ALSO READ | Markets today LIVE: Global financial markets rocked by Trump's reciprocal tariffs

The SWA represents more than 90 companies in the Scotch Whisky industry. A spokesperson said, “The industry is disappointed that Scotch Whisky could be impacted by these tariffs. We welcome the intensive efforts by the UK government to reach a deal with the US administration, and we continue to support this measured and pragmatic approach towards a mutually beneficial resolution.”

Salmon Scotland, which represents salmon farming companies in Scotland, echoed similar sentiments and said it was “confident” that American consumers would continue to purchase its products.

UK to remain ‘calm and committed’

The UK government said the US remains its “closest ally” despite the recent trade tensions. Business Secretary Jonathan Reynolds expressed hope to secure a trade agreement sooner to “mitigate the impact” of the 10% tariffs on British goods. He also said the government's approach is to “remain calm and committed.”

British officials' decision to not immediately retaliate was backed by the Confederation of British Industry, a major pressure group.

ALSO READ | Trump tariff threats and what it means for Indo-US trade ties, explained

"UK firms need a measured and proportionate approach which avoids further escalation, the group’s CEO, Rain Newton-Smith, said. “Retaliation will only add to supply chain disruption, slow down investment, and stoke volatility in prices,” he added.

Scotland's Deputy First Minister Kate Forbes said the new tariffs will impact exporters for who the US remains a major market. “We do not believe unilateral measures by the US are the answer and we are concerned about the negative impact of trade barriers on the Scottish economy. We urge the US and all parties to come together and work towards mutually beneficial resolutions,” she said.