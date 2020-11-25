e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 25, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / Scotland to make period products freely available to all

Scotland to make period products freely available to all

Lawmakers in the Scottish Parliament unanimously approved a bill that will require local authorities to provide free access to items such as tampons and sanitary pads.

world Updated: Nov 25, 2020, 21:52 IST
Associated Press | Posted by Mallika Soni
Associated Press | Posted by Mallika Soni
Associated Press
Scottish Deputy First Minister and Cabinet Secretary for Education John Swinney looks at First Minister Nicola Sturgeon as she makes a statement to the Scottish Parliament.
Scottish Deputy First Minister and Cabinet Secretary for Education John Swinney looks at First Minister Nicola Sturgeon as she makes a statement to the Scottish Parliament. (Reuters)
         

Scottish lawmakers have unanimously passed legislation that will make period products freely available to anyone who needs them - a move that leader Nicole Sturgeon says makes Scotland the first country in the world to do so.

Lawmakers in the Scottish Parliament unanimously approved a bill late Tuesday that will require local authorities to provide free access to items such as tampons and sanitary pads.

Monica Lennon, a lawmaker from the opposition Labour Party, had campaigned against “period poverty” — when someone who needs sanitary products can’t afford them — since 2016. She described the legislation as “practical and progressive,” especially during the coronavirus pandemic.

“Periods don’t stop for pandemics and the work to improve access to essential tampons, pads and reusables has never been more important,” she said. “On the issue of period dignity, I am beyond proud that Scotland is leading the way and we have moved at a fast pace in a short space of time.”

Her bill was passed in a 121-0 vote after winning the support of the Scottish government and the other opposition parties in the legislature in Edinburgh.

Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon tweeted that she was proud to vote for the “groundbreaking” legislation and described it as “an important policy for women and girls.”

Under the bill, the Scottish government must set up measures to allow anyone who needs period products to get them free of charge. Schools and universities must make the products available for free in their bathrooms.

The Scottish government already funds free period products in schools and universities, but the bill makes it a legal requirement.

Communities Secretary Aileen Campbell from the Scottish National Party hailed the passing of the legislation as a “significant moment for gender equality.”

And Rose Caldwell, chief executive of the girls’ rights charity Plan International U.K., said Scotland could soon become the first country to eliminate period poverty once and for all.

A 2017 survey by the charity estimated that 10% of girls aged 14 to 21 in the U.K. have been unable to afford period products, and 15% of girls have struggled to afford them.

tags
top news
Football legend Diego Maradona dies of heart attack at the age of 60
Football legend Diego Maradona dies of heart attack at the age of 60
LIVE: Cyclone Nivar to begin landfall near Puducherry by 10.30 pm,says IMD
LIVE: Cyclone Nivar to begin landfall near Puducherry by 10.30 pm,says IMD
Night curfews allowed, lockdown needs Centre’s nod in new Covid protocol
Night curfews allowed, lockdown needs Centre’s nod in new Covid protocol
MHA issues new Covid guidelines: What is permitted and what is not?
MHA issues new Covid guidelines: What is permitted and what is not?
India leases hi-tech US naval drones to boost surveillance, intel
India leases hi-tech US naval drones to boost surveillance, intel
Xi Jinping finally congratulates Joe Biden for winning US election
Xi Jinping finally congratulates Joe Biden for winning US election
When and how will Covid-19 vaccines become available around the world?
When and how will Covid-19 vaccines become available around the world?
Watch: Coast Guard ship on alert as Cyclone Nivar approaches; NDRF DG briefs
Watch: Coast Guard ship on alert as Cyclone Nivar approaches; NDRF DG briefs
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesCovid-19 vaccineIndia Covid-19 casesCyclone NivarRahul GandhiDelhi air quality

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

world news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In