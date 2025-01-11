Menu Explore
Scotland’s chief vet officer confirms bird flu outbreak in Angus

PA_Media |
Jan 11, 2025 04:45 AM IST

The announcement was made on the Scottish Government’s website on Friday evening.

An outbreak of bird flu has occurred at a premises in Angus, Scotland’s chief veterinary officer has announced. On Friday night, Sheila Voas revealed it had implemented a 3km protection zone around the area, located in Kirriemuir, after highly pathogenic avian influenza was reported. A 10km surveillance zone has also been declared. The premises, according to the declaration published on the Scottish Government’s website, is Over Ascreavie House, Kingoldrum, Kirriemuir. The restrictions put in place stop the movement of poultry, carcases, eggs, used poultry litter and manure to prevent any further spread of disease. A declaration published on the Scottish Government’s website, signed by Ms Voas, said the announcement was made official at 8.15pm. It adds: “The Chief Veterinary Officer has formed the opinion that highly pathogenic avian influenza exists, or has in the previous 56 days existed, on premises and has informed the Scottish Ministers of that conclusion.” It marks the first case of the avian illness in the country since the summer of 2023, when Ms Voas said “almost all” of the 32,000 infected chickens found on one Aberdeenshire farm had to be culled in July. Aberdeen City Council said it had collected around 100 dead birds from the city’s beach in a two-week period over the same timeframe, and Aberdeenshire Council reported that upwards of 300 dead birds were found on its beaches concurrently. The Scottish Government noted the risk to the public is “very low”, even for those who face prolonged exposure to infected birds. A spokesperson said: “We can confirm a case of highly pathogenic avian influenza H5N1 has been detected at a premises near Kirriemuir, Angus. This is the first case in Scotland since 2023. “A 3km Protection Zone and 10km Surveillance Zone have been placed around the infected premises, meaning the application of movement restrictions within these zones, such as poultry, carcases, eggs, used poultry litter and manure, to prevent any further spread of disease. “Keepers of poultry and other captive birds in Scotland are advised to remain vigilant for signs of the disease and reminded they have a legal requirement to immediately report any suspicion of disease in Scotland to the local Animal and Plant Health Agency Field Services Office. “The risk to the general public’s health from avian influenza is still very low and is considered low for people with intensive exposure to infected birds. Food Standards Scotland advises that avian influenzas pose a very low food safety risk for consumers.”

The restrictions put in place stop the movement of poultry, carcases, eggs, used poultry litter and manure (Alamy/PA)
The restrictions put in place stop the movement of poultry, carcases, eggs, used poultry litter and manure (Alamy/PA)

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

