Search resumes for second missing Briton in Dolomites after body found

The search for a second British mountaineer who has been missing in the Dolomites for more than a week has resumed after bad weather brought it to a halt for a day, Italian authorities have confirmed. A body was found in the search for Sam Harris, 35, and Aziz Ziriat, 36, on Wednesday, with reports suggesting it has been identified as Mr Harris. The pair, who are both from London, have not been seen or heard from since January 1 and they did not check in for their flight home on January 6. Their last known location was near a mountain hut called Casina Dosson, close to the town of Tione Di Trento, near Riva Del Garda on Lake Garda. A spokesperson for Italy’s National Alpine Cliff and Cave Rescue Corps said: “After a day of pause due to bad weather, the search for the second English mountaineer missing for several days in the Adamello group in Trentino resumed this morning. “The lifeless body of the first hiker was found by a canine unit on Wednesday. “Currently, four canine units from the Soccorso Alpino and the Guardia di Finanza, along with 30 rescuers from the Soccorso Alpino e Speleologico Trentino, are operating on-site. “They were airlifted to the area by the Guardia di Finanza and the Fire Brigade.” On Wednesday, the alpine rescue service said ground teams had found a body in the area of Passo di Conca “sadly deceased, buried under the snow”. The rescue teams had been searching the area after tracking a “phone of one of the two mountaineers”. The body found was that of Mr Harris, Italian news agency Ansa said. Palace For Life, the official charity of Crystal Palace FC, posted on X saying: “We are aware of reports that the body of Sam Harris has been recovered. “We are devastated to receive this news and our thoughts and deepest sympathies go out to his loved ones. “No further information is currently available regarding the whereabouts of Aziz.” An investigation is under way into the circumstances of the incident, the CNSAS spokesperson said. The CNSAS said the search would continue and the families of both men had been informed. A spokesperson for the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office said: “We are supporting the family of a British man who has died in northern Italy and are in contact with the local authorities.” Joe Stone, a university friend of Mr Ziriat, previously told the PA news agency that the pair were “experienced hikers” who liked to go off the grid, but “alarm bells were raised” when they failed to check in for their return flight.

British hikers Aziz Ziriat (left) and Sam Harris (Family handout)