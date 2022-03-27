Second black box of crashed Chinese plane found, could help find the cause
Recovery crews on Sunday found the second black box - the flight data recorder - from the wreckage of a China Eastern Airlines Boeing 737-800 jet that crashed into a mountainside in southern China, state media reported.
Flight MU5735, with 132 people onboard, was en route from the southwestern city of Kunming to Guangzhou on the coast on Monday when it plummeted from cruising altitude at about the time when it should have started its landing descent.
There had been little hope of finding any survivors. In a late night news conference on Saturday, officials announced that all of the people onboard, including nine crew members, have been confirmed dead.
The crash was the deadliest air disaster in mainland China since 1994, when a China Northwest Airlines flight from Xian to Guangzhou crashed, killing all 160 people on board.
The cause of the China Eastern crash remains unknown.
The other black box - the cockpit voice recorder - was found on Wednesday, and has been sent to Beijing for examination by experts.
-
Facing no-confidence motion, Imran Khan urges people to attend power show
Earlier on Saturday, the cricketer-politician had said at an event: "You all have to reach Islamabad tomorrow. This is allah's Hukum.
-
All 132 on crashed China Eastern plane confirmed dead
The disaster provoked an unusually swift public response from President Xi Jinping, who ordered a probe into its cause as aviation authorities vowed an extensive two-week check-up of China's vast passenger fleet.
-
Kyiv mayor cancels Sunday curfew
Curfew has been imposed several times in Kyiv since the start of the Russian invasion on February 24.
-
Taliban faces increasing global pressure to reopen schools to Afghanistan girls
The United States, according to reports, has cancelled some planned meetings in Doha, Qatar, as Taliban continues its hard-line stance.
-
Ukraine war stage-1 over, focus to now shift, says Russia: 10 points
In a fresh move to increase global pressure on Moscow, the United States and the European Union announced a new deal to reduce the reliance on Russian energy, multiple reports said.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics