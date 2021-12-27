e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 27, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / Security forces kill 7 Taliban members in southern Afghanistan: Report

Security forces kill 7 Taliban members in southern Afghanistan: Report

“7 #Taliban were killed in Zheria district of #Kandahar province, yesterday. They were planning to attack #ANDSF [Afghan Defense and Security Forces] positions when they were targeted by #ANA [Afghan National Army],” the defence ministry wrote on Twitter.

world Updated: Dec 27, 2020, 13:55 IST
Asian News International| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
Asian News International| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
Kabul
The ministry added that four other militants were killed on Saturday in the Arghandab district of Zabul province.
The ministry added that four other militants were killed on Saturday in the Arghandab district of Zabul province.(AFP file photo. Representative image)
         

Seven Taliban terrorists have been killed after the Afghan military foiled an attack on security checkpoints in the southern Afghan district of Zheria, the defence Ministry said on Sunday.

“7 #Taliban were killed in Zheria district of #Kandahar province, yesterday. They were planning to attack #ANDSF [Afghan Defense and Security Forces] positions when they were targeted by #ANA [Afghan National Army],” the ministry wrote on Twitter.

The ministry added that four other militants were killed on Saturday in the Arghandab district of Zabul province.

Afghanistan continues to be mired in violence despite ongoing peace talks between the Afghan government and the Taliban in Qatar’s capital Doha, which began in September but has yet to bear any significant fruit.

tags
top news
‘Landmark peak, active Covid-19 cases lowest after 170 days’: Health ministry
‘Landmark peak, active Covid-19 cases lowest after 170 days’: Health ministry
Oxford Covid vaccine may be the first to get nod for emergency use in India
Oxford Covid vaccine may be the first to get nod for emergency use in India
‘Time to ensure our products are world class’: Modi on last ‘Mann ki Baat’ of 2020
‘Time to ensure our products are world class’: Modi on last ‘Mann ki Baat’ of 2020
‘CBI probing Sushant case for 5 months, should share findings’: Deshmukh
‘CBI probing Sushant case for 5 months, should share findings’: Deshmukh
Coal India prepares Rs 1L cr plan to diversify into aluminium, solar sectors
Coal India prepares Rs 1L cr plan to diversify into aluminium, solar sectors
Express train overshoots red signal by 500 metres, crew suspended
Express train overshoots red signal by 500 metres, crew suspended
Rahane matches Kohli’s rare feat, slams superb century as Ind take control
Rahane matches Kohli’s rare feat, slams superb century as Ind take control
Salman Khan says he ‘won’t celebrate birthday’, cuts a cake with paparazzi
Salman Khan says he ‘won’t celebrate birthday’, cuts a cake with paparazzi
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 CasesFarmers protest LIVENew Covid strainFarmers ProtestIndia vs Australia

don't miss

latest news

India news

world news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In