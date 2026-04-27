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Pistol in 2023, shotgun in 2025: Trump dinner shooting suspect Cole Tomas Allen's weapon purchase history

Cole Tomas Allen reportedly purchased a Maverick 12-gauge pump-action shotgun, and an Armscor semi-automatic pistol years before that in October 2023.

Published on: Apr 27, 2026 09:06 am IST
Edited by Poorva Joshi
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Cole Tomas Allen, the 31-year-old suspect in the shooting at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner, reportedly had a history of acquiring weapons. Just months before he opened fire at the Washington DC dinner, Allen purchased a Maverick 12-gauge pump-action shotgun, and an Armscor semi-automatic pistol years before that in October 2023.

Law enforcement personnel detain Cole Tomas Allen, a suspect in the shooting incident at the White House Correspondents' Association dinner, in Washington DC.(via REUTERS)

According to Bloomberg, the first purchase was made from CAP Tactical Firearms in Lawndale, and the shotgun was bought in August 2025 from Turner’s Outdoorsman in Torrance.

How the suspect planned his attack

Allen's shooting plan at the DC dinner had reportedly been in the works for months now. He had been pursuing a masters degree in computer science from California State University-Dominguez Hills and had travelled cross-country by rail.

The suspect took Amtrak from Los Angeles to Chicago and then on to Washington before checking into the Washington Hilton, where the dinner of US President Donald Trump and other White House officials had been planned.

Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche told CBS’s Face the Nation that Allen stayed at the hotel for several days before the attack.

Also Read: ‘It’s awful. I want to throw up’: Did Trump dinner shooting suspect regret attack?

Notably, a Bloomberg report earlier said that Allen had run past a security checkpoint before being caught during after the gunfire.

What did Trump say on the attack?

Donald Trump, who was also among the US officials Allen tried to target, recently broke silence on the shooting and called the suspect a "pretty sick guy" who had been flagged to law enforcement by family members.

Also Read: ‘If I was an Iranian agent...’: Cole Tomas Allen's chilling words on ‘Ma Deuce’ before WH shooting

"He was a Christian, believer, and then he became an anti-Christian, and he had a lot of change," Trump told CBS' "60 Minutes" program. "He was probably a pretty sick guy."

Amid chatter over the lax security situation at the Washington Hilton, Trump also promoted his planned White House ballroom as a safer venue. "This event would never have happened with the Militarily Top Secret Ballroom currently under construction at the White House. It cannot be built fast enough!" Trump wrote on Truth Social.

 
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Home / World News / Pistol in 2023, shotgun in 2025: Trump dinner shooting suspect Cole Tomas Allen's weapon purchase history
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