Senior Iraq official says Iran claim it hit Mossad base 'false'

Iraqi National Security Adviser Qassem al-Araji dismissed as "false" Tuesday Iran's claim that it hit an Israeli intelligence base in an overnight missile strike in the Kurdish regional capital Arbil. Emergency services clear the rubble of the house of Peshraw Dizayi that was hit in Iranian missile strikes in Irbil, Iraq. (AP)

"Concerning the alleged presence of a headquarters of Israel's Mossad, we visited the house, we inspected every corner of it and everything indicated that it was the family home of an Iraqi businessman," Araji told Kurdish television station K24 after touring the building that was hit.

"These allegations are false and incorrect," added Araji, who has been tasked by the Baghdad government with investigating the Iranian strikes.