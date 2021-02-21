Seoul to administer Pfizer's Covid-19 vaccines from Feb 27, says PM Sye-kyun
South Korea will begin administering the first of 117,000 doses of Pfizer's coronavirus vaccine on Feb. 27, a day after the country begins its first vaccinations with AstraZeneca's products, the prime minister announced on Sunday.
Plans call for about 10 million high-risk people, including health care workers and staffers and some residents of assisted care facilities and nursing homes, to be inoculated by July.
The first AstraZeneca vaccines are scheduled to be administered on Friday, with Pfizer's shots being deployed the next day, Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun said in remarks reported by Yonhap news agency.
"On Feb. 26, 117,000 doses of Pfizer vaccines will arrive in the country and the vaccines will be administered to medical staff treating coronavirus patients starting on Feb. 27," Chung told a government meeting, according to Yonhap.
The authorities have said they will not use AstraZeneca vaccine on people aged 65 and older until more efficacy data becomes available, reversing an earlier decision.
Also read| Centre tells states to scale up testing as Covid-19 trajectory witnesses surge
Aside from AstraZeneca and Pfizer, South Korea has also reached agreements with Moderna, Novavax Inc, Johnson & Johnson, and global vaccine-sharing scheme COVAX, for the supply of their vaccines.
Chung announced last week that South Korea had struck additional deals with Novavax Inc for enough vaccines to cover 20 million people and with Pfizer to cover a further 3 million, making the total supply enough to cover 79 million people, though South Korea has a population of 52 million.
The government says its goal is to reach herd immunity by November, though leading South Korean medical experts have said that timetable will be practically impossible to achieve.
The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency reported 416 more Covid-19 cases as of midnight Saturday, raising the total to 86,992.This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Storm Dujuan: 51,400 Filipinos evacuated across 5 provinces
- The first storm to hit the Philippines this year maintained its maximum sustained winds of 65 kilometers (40 miles) per hour and gusts of up to 80 km/h, the state weather bureau said in its 2 p.m. report.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Seoul to administer Pfizer's Covid-19 vaccines from Feb 27, says PM Sye-kyun
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Navalny ally Volkov says 'language of power', sanctions can free Kremlin critic
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UK's Rishi Sunak to raise business tax to pay for Covid-19 support
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Malaysia to start Covid-19 vaccination drive early as first doses arrive
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Frozen pipes, electric woes remain as cold snap eases grip in Texas
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Facebook takes down main page of Myanmar military
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UN experts: Trump ally, UAE firms violated Libya sanctions
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Former bank of England governor Carney joins Stripe Inc.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Privacy faces risks in tech-infused post-Covid-19 workplace
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Explained: What is H5N8? Strain of bird flu virus 1st to infect humans in Russia
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kuwait bans entry for non-Kuwaiti citizens as part of Covid-19 restrictions
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Australia won't advertise Covid-19 vaccine on Facebook but vows publicity
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Biden's attorney general nominee Garland vows to prioritize civil rights
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Myanmar blocks Wikipedia in all languages: NetBlocks
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox