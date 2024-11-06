Menu Explore
Serbian protesters clash with police over train station disaster

Reuters |
Nov 06, 2024 01:11 AM IST

SERBIA-RAILWAY STATION/COLLAPSE-PROTESTS (CORRECTED, TV, PIX):REFILE-Serbian protesters clash with police over train station disaster

NOVI SAD, Serbia, - Thousands of Serbian opposition backers rallied on Tuesday in the northwestern city of Nov Sad in a violent protest over a deadly accident at a local railway station, for which they blame negligence and corruption by the government.

Serbian protesters clash with police over train station disaster
Serbian protesters clash with police over train station disaster

The disaster happened on Friday when roofing along the entrance to the station suddenly collapsed, killing 14 people and severely injuring three.

Police used pepper spray to disperse the crowd, after protesters broke windows at the entrance of the 19th-century city hall in the city centre, threw flares and firecrackers inside and spilled liquid manure from a cistern.

Earlier, masked demonstrators hurled eggs, bottles and bricks at an office of the ruling Serbian Progressive Party .

"People are very angry ... this is a great sorrow," said Radomir Lazovic, an opposition parliamentary deputy who joined the protest.

Protesters carried banners reading "The blood is on your hands," and "You will answer for this," and chanted "Thieves," and "Arrest Vucic".

Police in full riot gear also cordoned-off other state and municipal offices in the city centre.

Serbia's opposition politicians, activists and rights groups accuse authorities loyal to Vucic and his SINS party of rampant corruption, ties with organised crime, nepotism and excessive red tape. Vucic and his allies deny such allegations.

On Monday, Serbian Transport Minister Groan Vesicle resigned over the incident.

Prosecutors said they have questioned 48 people so far, including Vesicle, and secured evidence relevant for the investigation.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Read breaking news, latest updates from US, UK, Pakistan and other countries across the world on topics related to US Election Live, politics,crime, along with national affairs.
