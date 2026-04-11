Serena hotel in Islamabad turns into nerve centre for US-Iran talks. Here's a look inside

Islamabad’s Serena Hotel has emerged as the focal point of high-stakes diplomacy, with Pakistan hosting crucial talks between the United States and Iran aimed at stabilising a fragile ceasefire in West Asia. Pakistan is hosting talks aimed at stabilizing the West Asia ceasefire. Authorities have ramped up security at the Serena hotel, installing checkpoints and barricades. (guestreservations.com)

The luxury property, located in the national capital’s high-security Red Zone next to the foreign ministry, has been transformed into a tightly-controlled diplomatic zone after the government requisitioned it for the event and asked all guests to vacate, news agency AFP reported on Saturday.

Authorities even declared a two-day public holiday and sealed key routes to ensure smooth movement of delegations.

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The Serena Hotel, a sprawling five-star property frequently used for diplomatic engagements, has long been considered one of Islamabad’s most secure and prestigious venues.

Managed by Tourism Promotion Services Ltd and part of the global Serena Hotels chain, it has hosted international delegations and major events since its inauguration in 2002.

Situated at Khayaban-E-Suharwardy in Islamabad and about 7.5 miles from Chaklala Airport, the Serena Hotel typically offers amenities such as airport shuttle services, business facilities, and a mix of Pakistani and Western cuisine, according to the hotel’s official website.

However, for the duration of the talks, its role has shifted entirely from a hospitality hub to a fortified diplomatic enclave at the centre of a potential geopolitical breakthrough.

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Spread across landscaped gardens and designed with a mix of traditional Islamic architecture and modern luxury, the hotel offers conference facilities, executive lounges and high-security infrastructure suited for sensitive negotiations.

Here are visuals of what the hotel looks like from the inside: