Seven Pakistani soldiers killed in IED blast in Balochistan: Pak military

ByHT News Desk
May 06, 2025 07:26 PM IST

The attack come days after a separatist militant group in Balochistan claimed responsibility for an attack on a prison van on Sunday.

Seven Pakistan army soldiers were killed on Tuesday when their vehicle was reportedly struck by an improvised explosive device in the troubled southwestern province of Balochistan, Pakistan's military said in a statement.

A general view shows the Lakpass Tunnel (R) blocked with shipping containers by the Pakistani authorities during the ongoing sit-in protest by the Balochistan National Party Mengal (BNP-M).(AFP/File)
A general view shows the Lakpass Tunnel (R) blocked with shipping containers by the Pakistani authorities during the ongoing sit-in protest by the Balochistan National Party Mengal (BNP-M).(AFP/File)

This come days after a separatist militant group in Balochistan claimed responsibility for an attack on a prison van on Sunday, during which five police officers were taken hostage.

According to a police official, between 30 and 40 armed militants blocked a key highway in Balochistan province late Friday night, intercepting the police-escorted prison transport.

"The prisoners were later freed, but five police officers were abducted," said a senior police official who spoke to AFP news agency on condition of anonymity, as they were not authorised to speak to the media. A rescue operation is currently underway.

The attackers also set fire to several government buildings and a bank in the area.

A senior government official, also speaking anonymously, reported that two of the militants were killed by security forces during the confrontation.

Pakistan has long struggled with a separatist insurgency in Balochistan, a mineral-rich province bordering Afghanistan and Iran. Militants there frequently target state personnel, foreign nationals, and settlers from other regions.

The Baloch Liberation Army (BLA), the most active separatist group in the region, claimed responsibility for the latest attack in Kalat district. The BLA has previously targeted infrastructure and energy projects with foreign investment, particularly those backed by China.

In a similar incident in March, the group hijacked a passenger train, taking hundreds hostage and killing off-duty security personnel during a three-day standoff.

In April this year, a powerful roadside bomb exploded near a vehicle carrying security personnel in Pakistan’s restive southwest on Friday, killing four troops and wounding three others, police had said. The attack occurred in Quetta, the capital of the Balochistan province.

Read breaking news, latest updates from US, UK, Pakistan and other countries across the world on topics related to politics,crime, and national affairs. along with Canada Election 2025 result live updates
News / World News / Seven Pakistani soldiers killed in IED blast in Balochistan: Pak military
