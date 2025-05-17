Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, May 17, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

'Several fatalities' after two helicopters collide in Finland: Police

AFP |
May 17, 2025 10:55 PM IST

Media reported that the helicopters had taken off from Estonia and were carrying businessmen, with three people in one and two in the other.

Several people died Saturday when two helicopters carrying a total of five collided mid-air in Finland and crashed to the ground, police said.

A fire department vehicle is seen near the crash site close to the Eura Airfield in Eura, Finland, on May 17, 2025. (via REUTERS)
A fire department vehicle is seen near the crash site close to the Eura Airfield in Eura, Finland, on May 17, 2025. (via REUTERS)

"The accident has resulted in several fatalities. The exact number of victims and the identities of the passengers are still being determined," the police said in a statement.

Media reported that the helicopters had taken off from Estonia and were carrying businessmen, with three people in one and two in the other.

Reports said they collided west of the capital Helsinki around midday. Officials gave no indication of what caused the collision.

Finnish newspaper Iltalehti quoted a witness, Antti Marjanen, as saying they saw one of the helicopters hit the other during a manoeuvre.

"One of them dropped like a stone and the other one more slowly. I didn't hear any sound," Marjanen was quoted as saying.

Read breaking news, latest updates from US, UK, Pakistan and other countries across the world on topics related to politics,crime, and national affairs. along with Operation Sindoor Live Updates
Read breaking news, latest updates from US, UK, Pakistan and other countries across the world on topics related to politics,crime, and national affairs. along with Operation Sindoor Live Updates
News / World News / 'Several fatalities' after two helicopters collide in Finland: Police
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, May 17, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On