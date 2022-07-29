Several injured in blast at Kabul International Cricket Stadium
An explosion occurred at the Kabul International Cricket Stadium during the Shpageeza cricket tournament and as per media reports, several people were injured.
According to Abdulhaq Omeri, an Afghanistan-based journalist, a blast took off inside the Kabul international cricket ground during the Shepgize cricket tournament in Afghanistan. There have been casualties in the blast at the Kabul international cricket stadium, the journalist said.
However, the country's local media outlet Tolo News said that Nasib Khan Zadran, the executive officer of the Afghanistan Cricket Board has confirmed the explosion at the international cricket field in Kabul and said that four people were injured in the incident.
Zadran added that the players and foreign citizens were not harmed.
Media portal quoted Naseeb Khan saying that the explosion took place among cricket fans and he also added that there was no harm to the cricket staff or foreigners.
Following the explosion, a video is going viral on social media where the people are seen in panic and seeking to take shelter at a safe location.
The video taken after the explosion at the Kabul International Cricket Stadium is going viral on social media. This explosion happened at the meeting place of cricket fans during the Sixth Match. Not many details were given about this explosion, reported Tolo News.
A video circulating on social media appears to show the moments immediately following the blast at the Kabul international cricket stadium. More details are not yet available.
The videotape, that is circulating on social networks, shows the minutes after the explosion on the international cricket field in Kabul.
Eyewitnesses also confirmed that the blast occurred in the Kabul International Cricket Stadium during the Shpagize competition. Security officials have yet to comment.
Hopes US, China can manage Taiwan differences 'in wise way': Blinken
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Friday voiced hope of managing differences over Taiwan with China after Beijing's furious warnings against a potential visit to the island by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. "It would be important as part of our shared responsibility to continue to manage this in a wise way that doesn't create the prospect for conflict and keeping open lines of communication on this issue," Blinken told reporters.
UAE: Seven Asian expatriates found dead after floods
Seven Asian expatriates have been found dead in the United Arab Emirates following recent floods across the country, the UAE's interior ministry said on Friday. The ministry said that field units are still carrying out evacuations in the emirates of Ras Al Khaimah, Sharjah and Fujairah, the worst affected by floods that followed torrential rainfall.
US plans to offer updated Covid booster shots in September: NYT
Washington: The US government decided against expanding the eligibility for the second Covid booster because Pfizer and Moderna have said they will update their existing vaccines to perform better against a more transmissible Omicron variant, a New York Times report said on Friday. Currently, federal guidelines limit a fourth dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna shots to people over age 50 and people over age 12 who are immunocompromised.
Iran executes three women in single day: Report
Iran this week executed three women in the space of a single day, all on charges of murdering their husbands, an NGO said on Friday. Norway-based Iran Human Rights said that on July 27 three women were executed in different prisons for murdering their husbands in separate cases, meaning at least 10 women have now been executed by Iran in 2022. An Afghan national, Senobar Jalali, was executed in a prison outside Tehran, it said.
Flooded roads, shops, vehicles washed away in rare heavy UAE rain | Videos
According to The National, 870 people were rescued, 3,897 were evacuated, and there were 20 weather warnings between July 23 and July 28, including 70 alerts on social media. On Wednesday weather officials said July was the wettest month in over three decades. Another video shared by a reporter for The National, Joyce Karam, shows flooded streets in Kalba market in Fujairah city. Fujairah authorities have warned hotels against raising room rates.
