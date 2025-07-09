Search
Wednesday, Jul 09, 2025
New Delhi oC

Sheikh Hasina ordered 'lethal' crackdown on Bangladesh student protests: Report

ByHT News Desk
Published on: Jul 09, 2025 11:57 AM IST

The former prime minister has also been accused of crimes against humanity for her orders during the protests.

Ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina reportedly ordered the crackdown on student-led protests in Bangladesh last year. As per reports, the Awami League chief was the one to tell police to brutally crack down on protestors.

Students chant slogans near a vandalised mural of Bangladesh's ousted Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, during a protest demanding accountability and trial against Hasina, near Dhaka University (AFP)
Students chant slogans near a vandalised mural of Bangladesh's ousted Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, during a protest demanding accountability and trial against Hasina, near Dhaka University (AFP)

As per a report by BBC, an audio of the former prime minister, leaked in March, indicated that Hasina was the one who called on security forces to use lethal force.

In July 2024, around 1,400 people were killed during the protests and nationwide unrest in Bangladesh. The former prime minister has also been accused of crimes against humanity for her orders during the protests.

What does the leaked audio say?

As per BBC, the leaked audio has been attributed to a conversation between Sheikh Hasina and an unidentified senior government official.

During the conversation, the Bangladesh leader is heard asking security forces to use "lethal weapons" against protesters, adding that police and security officials should shoot at them "wherever they find" the demonstrators.

The BBC further added that the conversation took place at Hasina's official residence in Dhaka - the Ganabhaban on July 18. A spokesperson from the Awami league told BBC that they could not confirm the authenticity of the leaked recording. 

Hasina under fire for crimes against humanity

Despite the charges from the United Nations, the Awami League and Hasina have rejected all charges of crimes against humanity against her.

Along with crimes against humanity, Sheikh Hasina, whose trial began last month, has been accused of issuing orders that led to mass killings and targeted violence against civilians, as well as incitement, conspiracy and failure to prevent mass murder.

While Hasina continues to remain under the radar during her exile in India, several former government and police officials have been indicted for the killing of protestors last year.

As per reports, around 203 individuals have been indicted by the International Criminal Tribunal in Bangladesh, of whom 73 are in custody.

Get the latest headlines from US news and global updates from Pakistan, UK, Bangladesh, and Russia get all the latest headlines in one place with including Vance Luther Boelteron Hindustan Times.
Get the latest headlines from US news and global updates from Pakistan, UK, Bangladesh, and Russia get all the latest headlines in one place with including Vance Luther Boelteron Hindustan Times.
News / World News / Sheikh Hasina ordered 'lethal' crackdown on Bangladesh student protests: Report
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On