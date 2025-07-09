Sheikh Hasina ordered 'lethal' crackdown on Bangladesh student protests: Report

Ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina reportedly ordered the crackdown on student-led protests in Bangladesh last year. As per reports, the Awami League chief was the one to tell police to brutally crack down on protestors. Students chant slogans near a vandalised mural of Bangladesh's ousted Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, during a protest demanding accountability and trial against Hasina, near Dhaka University (AFP)

As per a report by BBC, an audio of the former prime minister, leaked in March, indicated that Hasina was the one who called on security forces to use lethal force.

In July 2024, around 1,400 people were killed during the protests and nationwide unrest in Bangladesh. The former prime minister has also been accused of crimes against humanity for her orders during the protests.

What does the leaked audio say?

As per BBC, the leaked audio has been attributed to a conversation between Sheikh Hasina and an unidentified senior government official.

During the conversation, the Bangladesh leader is heard asking security forces to use "lethal weapons" against protesters, adding that police and security officials should shoot at them "wherever they find" the demonstrators.

The BBC further added that the conversation took place at Hasina's official residence in Dhaka - the Ganabhaban on July 18. A spokesperson from the Awami league told BBC that they could not confirm the authenticity of the leaked recording.

Hasina under fire for crimes against humanity

Despite the charges from the United Nations, the Awami League and Hasina have rejected all charges of crimes against humanity against her.

Along with crimes against humanity, Sheikh Hasina, whose trial began last month, has been accused of issuing orders that led to mass killings and targeted violence against civilians, as well as incitement, conspiracy and failure to prevent mass murder.

While Hasina continues to remain under the radar during her exile in India, several former government and police officials have been indicted for the killing of protestors last year.

As per reports, around 203 individuals have been indicted by the International Criminal Tribunal in Bangladesh, of whom 73 are in custody.