Search
Tue, Aug 26, 2025
New Delhi oC

Shooting in Australia's Porepunkah town; 2 cops killed

ByHT News Desk
Updated on: Aug 26, 2025 11:06 am IST

Two police officers were killed and one got injured in a shooting in the Australian town of Porepunkah. Cops were visiting a property to serve a warrant.

At least two police officers were killed and one wounded after a shooting in Australian's Porepunkah town, multiple reports said on Tuesday. The town is about 300 kms east of Melbourne, and reportedly has a population of about 1,000 people.

A shooting was reported in a town in Australia.(AP/Representative)
A shooting was reported in a town in Australia.(AP/Representative)

According to the Guardian, cops were visiting a property in the town to serve a warrant when the incident took place. Police have reportedly called the incident still “active”, urging residents to avoid the area.

Australian PM Anthony Albanese has reportedly reacted to the incident, saying his thoughts were with the “police for the work they do, each and every day”.

Victorian premier Jacinta Allen also reacted to the shooting, saying she was briefed by the Chief Commissioner of Victoria Police.

"This situation remains active. Victoria Police officers, and all our first responders, show extraordinary bravery and courage every single day. They are the best of us – and the thoughts of all Victorians are with them today," a part of her post on X read.

She also urged people to avoid the area and follow what cops advised.

Get the latest headlines from US news and global updates from Pakistan, UK, Bangladesh, and Russia get all the latest headlines in one place with including Trump-Putin meet Liveon Hindustan Times.
Get the latest headlines from US news and global updates from Pakistan, UK, Bangladesh, and Russia get all the latest headlines in one place with including Trump-Putin meet Liveon Hindustan Times.
News / World News / Shooting in Australia's Porepunkah town; 2 cops killed
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On