Shooting in Australia's Porepunkah town; 2 cops killed

At least two police officers were killed and one wounded after a shooting in Australian's Porepunkah town, multiple reports said on Tuesday. The town is about 300 kms east of Melbourne, and reportedly has a population of about 1,000 people. A shooting was reported in a town in Australia.(AP/Representative)

According to the Guardian, cops were visiting a property in the town to serve a warrant when the incident took place. Police have reportedly called the incident still “active”, urging residents to avoid the area.

Australian PM Anthony Albanese has reportedly reacted to the incident, saying his thoughts were with the “police for the work they do, each and every day”.

Victorian premier Jacinta Allen also reacted to the shooting, saying she was briefed by the Chief Commissioner of Victoria Police.

"This situation remains active. Victoria Police officers, and all our first responders, show extraordinary bravery and courage every single day. They are the best of us – and the thoughts of all Victorians are with them today," a part of her post on X read.

She also urged people to avoid the area and follow what cops advised.