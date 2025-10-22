Shots fired outside the Serbian parliament in a ‘terrorist act’, one detained

Shots were fired outside Serbia's parliament building in Belgrade on Wednesday, and one person was injured. Police officers secure the area as smoke rises from a burning tent following an incident in front of the Parliament in Belgrade, Serbia, October 22, 2025.(REUTERS)

Serbian President Aleksander Vucic, who has been facing anti-government protests, called the shooting “a terrorist act”.

According to a video posted on NOVA TV news channel, armed security officers approached a large tent outside parliament. A few shots were fired, and then a fire broke out inside the tent, one of several erected this year by supporters of President Aleksander Vucic during anti-government protests.

AFP reported that firefighters quickly extinguished the blaze, and the charred remains of the tent were visible from a police blockade near the scene.

The cause of the fire was not immediately known, but bangs could be heard in one video posted online, which appeared to show the scene.

According to the state broadcaster RTS, one person was arrested and another person was taken to an emergency medical centre. N1 TV said a 57-year-old man was wounded by a gunshot and is in a stable condition.

Local police are yet to issue a statement on the matter and have not confirmed any details.

Another video posted on X showed a man lying on the ground with his hands behind his back and surrounded by police officers.

The camps outside the Serbian parliament

The improvised encampment of Aleksander Vucic's loyalists has been blocking roads outside the Serbian parliament and a nearby park for months in a show of support for the embattled president, who has faced almost a year of protests against his government.

Almost daily protests have gripped Serbia since November last year after a railway station roof collapse killed 16 people.

The tragedy at the newly renovated station in Serbia's second-largest city, Novi Sad, became a symbol of entrenched corruption.

Protesters first demanded a transparent investigation, but their calls soon escalated into demands for early elections.