IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / World News / 'Should've already finished with this': As Covid-19 vaccinations lag, Italy's elderly pay a price
Medical staff members administer the AstraZeneca vaccine at La Nuvola (The Cloud) convention center that was temporarily turned into a Covid-19 vaccination hub, in Rome. (AP Photo )
Medical staff members administer the AstraZeneca vaccine at La Nuvola (The Cloud) convention center that was temporarily turned into a Covid-19 vaccination hub, in Rome. (AP Photo )
world news

'Should've already finished with this': As Covid-19 vaccinations lag, Italy's elderly pay a price

Promises to vaccinate all Italians over 80 all by the end of March have fallen woefully short, amid well-documented interruptions of vaccine supplies and organizational shortfalls.
READ FULL STORY
AP, Bergamo, Italy
PUBLISHED ON MAR 20, 2021 02:51 PM IST

One year ago, Bergamo’s state-of-the-art Pope John XXIII Hospital verged on collapse as doctors struggled to treat 600 patients, with 100 of them in intensive care. Army trucks ferried the dead from the city’s overtaxed crematorium in images now seared into the collective pandemic memory.

The picture is much improved now: The hospital is treating fewer than 200 virus patients, just one quarter of whom require intensive care.

Follow latest updates on Covid-19 here

But still unchanged as Italy’s death rate pushes upward once again is that the victims remain predominantly elderly, with inoculation drives stumbling in the country and elsewhere in Europe.

“No, this thing, alas, I was not able to protect the elderly, to make clear how important it would be to protect the elderly,’’ said Dr. Luca Lorini, head of intensive care at the hospital named for the mid-20th century pope born in Bergamo. “If I have 10 elderly people over 80 and they get COVID, in their age group, eight out of 10 die.”

That was true in the first horrifying wave and remained “absolutely the same” in subsequent spikes, he said.

Promises to vaccinate all Italians over 80 all by the end of March have fallen woefully short, amid well-documented interruptions of vaccine supplies and organizational shortfalls. Just a third of Italy’s 7.3 million doses administered so far have gone to that age group, with more than half of those who carry memories of World War II still awaiting their first jab.

“We should have already finished with this,” Lorini told The Associated Press.

Italy's new premier, Mario Draghi, pledged during a visit to Bergamo on Thursday that the vaccine campaign would be accelerated. His remarks came as he inaugurated a park to honor Italy's over 104,000 dead. Through early March, two-thirds of those deaths have been among those over 80.

“We are here to promise our elderly that it will never happen again that fragile people are not adequately helped and protected. Only like this will we respect those who have left us,” Draghi said on the anniversary of the first army convoy carrying the virus dead from Bergamo.

Italy can hope to see its future by looking to Britain, the first country in Europe to authorize widespread vaccinations. More than 38% of the U.K. population has been inoculated since early December, starting with those over 70, health care workers and staff of care homes.

Britain, which leads Europe in virus deaths, has seen the percentage of fatalities among those over 75 diminish from 75% of the total before the vaccination campaign to 64% in the week ending March 5. Deaths across Britain have dropped from an average of 128 a day in the most recent seven-day period, from a high of 1,248 in the week ended Jan. 20 -- also thanks to lockdown measures.

Along with health care workers, Spain, France and Italy prioritized vaccinating residents of nursing homes, by far the single hardest-hit population in the spring surge. They account for nearly a third of the dead in Italy’s first wave, and a third of France’s pandemic death toll of nearly 91,100.

In France, Covid-19 infections and deaths in care homes have been steadily trending downward as the numbers of vaccinated has climbed, with 85% having received at least one shot. Early signs are that the proportion of ICU patients aged 75 and older has also started to decline since February, with nearly half in this age group at least partially vaccinated. The improved picture for residents of care homes comes despite a renewed worsening of France’s outbreak.

Spain has seen a huge drop in infections and deaths in nursing homes, following the first phase of its vaccination program, with a significant decline in deaths.

In Italy, where vaccinations of nursing home residents got under way in January, compared with mid-February for other elderly, lower infection rates in nursing homes have been declared “an early success.”

“We cannot count it as a victory, absolutely not, of the vaccine strategy,” Dr. Giovanni Rezza, director of infectious diseases at the Health Ministry, acknowledged recently.

Rezza said Friday that they aim to double the 200,000 daily vaccinations now that the AstraZeneca shot is being used again. Its use was suspended briefly after reports of blood clots in some recipients of the vaccine, even though international health agencies urged governments to press ahead with the shot, saying the benefits outweighed the risks.

With Italy’s infection rate up for the seventh straight week propelled by the fast-moving U.K. variant, more than 2.5 million Italians over 80 are awaiting their shots. What’s worse, many still have no indication when they might get them.

Luca Fusco founded a group to remember the dead and advocate for justice in their memory after his father died of Covid-19 on March 11, 2020.

His mother, who celebrated her 83rd birthday on the anniversary of her husband’s death, still hasn’t received an appointment to be vaccinated more than a month after submitting a request. Fusco said that was true for most of the several hundred elderly in their small town near Bergamo, noting they were being required to travel 30 miles (20 kilometers) to get each shot, a burden for many.

Italy’s aim is to vaccinate 80% of the population by September, and Draghi has appointed an army general to relaunch the campaign. Fusco said his group, “Noi Denunceremo,” (“We Will Denounce”) will act as a watchdog on the issue.

“Draghi said that by September, we will all be vaccinated. Perfect,’’ Fusco said. “We have taken note of it. If this is not true, we will make our voices heard ... and we will ask Draghi for explanations.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
coronavirus covid-19
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
FILE PHOTO: People holding mobile phones are silhouetted against a backdrop projected with the Twitter logo in this illustration picture taken September 27, 2013. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel/Illustration (REUTERS)
FILE PHOTO: People holding mobile phones are silhouetted against a backdrop projected with the Twitter logo in this illustration picture taken September 27, 2013. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel/Illustration (REUTERS)
world news

Twitter to establish legal entity in Turkey, comply with 'controversial' law

AP, Istanbul
PUBLISHED ON MAR 20, 2021 02:53 PM IST
  • In a statement Friday, the social media company said it had reviewed the amended internet law and made the decision to comply with, it but promised to continue “defending open, public conversation and ensuring our service is available to people everywhere.”
READ FULL STORY
Close
Medical staff members administer the AstraZeneca vaccine at La Nuvola (The Cloud) convention center that was temporarily turned into a Covid-19 vaccination hub, in Rome. (AP Photo )
Medical staff members administer the AstraZeneca vaccine at La Nuvola (The Cloud) convention center that was temporarily turned into a Covid-19 vaccination hub, in Rome. (AP Photo )
world news

'Should've already finished': As vaccinations lag, Italy's elderly pay a price

AP, Bergamo, Italy
PUBLISHED ON MAR 20, 2021 02:51 PM IST
Promises to vaccinate all Italians over 80 all by the end of March have fallen woefully short, amid well-documented interruptions of vaccine supplies and organizational shortfalls.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Police were criticised for using heavy-handed tactics on March 13 to break up an outdoor vigil for 33-year-old Sarah Everard. A police officer has been charged with her kidnap and murder.(REUTERS)
Police were criticised for using heavy-handed tactics on March 13 to break up an outdoor vigil for 33-year-old Sarah Everard. A police officer has been charged with her kidnap and murder.(REUTERS)
world news

Over 60 lawmakers call for England to allow protests during lockdown

Reuters, London
PUBLISHED ON MAR 20, 2021 02:50 PM IST
Under England's coronavirus rules, it is unlawful for groups to gather for protests and police warned people on Saturday not to head to central London for planned demonstrations, including by anti-lockdown campaigners.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Chinese President Xi Jinping shakes hands with then US vice president Joe Biden in Beijing on December 4, 2013. (Reuters file)
Chinese President Xi Jinping shakes hands with then US vice president Joe Biden in Beijing on December 4, 2013. (Reuters file)
world news

Despite frosty talks, Biden good for US-China ties, says ex-defence secretary

Reuters, Beijing
PUBLISHED ON MAR 20, 2021 02:39 PM IST
China and US top diplomats clashed publicly in their opening remarks at a meeting in Alaska this week.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A man walks past a Likud party campaign poster for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in the city of Sderot, Israel.(AP)
A man walks past a Likud party campaign poster for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in the city of Sderot, Israel.(AP)
world news

Scarred economy poses as Netanyahu’s main challenge as crisis fades

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON MAR 20, 2021 01:40 PM IST
Israel’s jobless rate, including furloughed workers, soared during the coronavirus pandemic, peaking around 30% before settling back near 18%, even after the economy started reopening from its third lockdown six weeks ago.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Prime Minister Narendra Modi taking part in the First Quad Leaders' Virtual Summit with US President Joe Biden, Australian PM Scott Morrison and Japanese PM Suga.(ANI Photo)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi taking part in the First Quad Leaders' Virtual Summit with US President Joe Biden, Australian PM Scott Morrison and Japanese PM Suga.(ANI Photo)
world news

US lawmakers and experts support historic QUAD leadership summit

Posted by Prashasti Singh | PTI, Washington
PUBLISHED ON MAR 20, 2021 01:30 PM IST
On March 12, Biden opened the first Quad Leaders’ Summit held virtually and attended by Prime Minister Modi, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison and Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Speaking during the government-sponsored China Development Forum, top figures including a former vice foreign minister, a senior military adviser and a prominent academic on US-China relations all outlined areas the world’s biggest economies could work together even while expressing concern about the discussions in Alaska.(REUTERS)
Speaking during the government-sponsored China Development Forum, top figures including a former vice foreign minister, a senior military adviser and a prominent academic on US-China relations all outlined areas the world’s biggest economies could work together even while expressing concern about the discussions in Alaska.(REUTERS)
world news

Ex-Chinese officials see areas for co-operation after Alaska mess

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON MAR 20, 2021 01:20 PM IST
US and Chinese officials traded barbs over two days of talks that ended on Friday in Anchorage, with no apparent progress over the numerous sources of tension between the two sides, including tariffs and human rights in Xinjiang to Hong Kong and cybersecurity.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The shooting came after the weekend ambush of two Los Angeles County deputies who were sitting in their parked police vehicle when a man walked up to the passenger’s side and fired multiple rounds.(File Photo. Representative image)
The shooting came after the weekend ambush of two Los Angeles County deputies who were sitting in their parked police vehicle when a man walked up to the passenger’s side and fired multiple rounds.(File Photo. Representative image)
world news

Pakistani journalist shot dead while getting haircut, says police

AP
PUBLISHED ON MAR 20, 2021 01:05 PM IST
  • Ajay Lalwani, 31, a reporter for a local television station and an Urdu language newspaper, was shot multiple times while having his hair cut at a barber shop Thursday, said Ashiq Mirani, the area police chief.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson.(AFP)
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson.(AFP)
world news

6 women's clubs receive 680,000 pounds in support grants from UK government

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON MAR 20, 2021 01:02 PM IST
  • Women's Super League clubs Birmingham City Women and Bristol City Women along with second-tier Championship clubs Blackburn Rovers Ladies, Lewes Women, London Bees and London City Lionesses will receive the funding.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Protesters prepare to defend themselves as they gather in Tarkata township, Yangon, Myanmar.(AP)
Protesters prepare to defend themselves as they gather in Tarkata township, Yangon, Myanmar.(AP)
world news

International pressure on Myanmar generals grows as two more killed in gunfire

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON MAR 20, 2021 01:01 PM IST
Two people were killed when soldiers opened fire overnight in the northern ruby-mining town of Mogok, the Myanmar Now news portal reported. That took the death toll since the Feb. 1 coup to 237, according to a tally by the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners activist group.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A man and child with protective masks walk outside a market as the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic continues, in Karachi, Pakistan.(Reuters)
A man and child with protective masks walk outside a market as the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic continues, in Karachi, Pakistan.(Reuters)
world news

Pakistan records highest single-day spike in coronavirus cases this year

PTI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 20, 2021 12:54 PM IST
  • The national tally of cases reached 623,135 while the death toll jumped to 13,799 as 40 patients died in the last 24 hours, the health ministry said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sidhu ran a customs brokerage business before he entered politics. (Sourced Photo)
Sidhu ran a customs brokerage business before he entered politics. (Sourced Photo)
world news

Maninder Sidhu named as Canadian Parliamentary secretary

By Anirudh Bhattacharyya
UPDATED ON MAR 20, 2021 12:53 PM IST
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has named 36-year-old Indo-Canadian Maninder Sidhu, a first-term Parliament member, as a parliamentary secretary to international development minister Karina Gould
READ FULL STORY
Close
This week, throngs of mask-clad shoppers packed the metro and jockeyed to buy last-minute gifts and sweets at Tehran's storied Grand Bazaar (AP Photo/Ebrahim Noroozi)(AP)
This week, throngs of mask-clad shoppers packed the metro and jockeyed to buy last-minute gifts and sweets at Tehran's storied Grand Bazaar (AP Photo/Ebrahim Noroozi)(AP)
world news

A New Year dawns in Iran, but the country's crises remain the same

AP, Tehran
PUBLISHED ON MAR 20, 2021 12:30 PM IST
  • Once again, Nowruz, a joyous two-week celebration rooted in gatherings — at homes, in parks and squares — will be stifled by the pandemic.
READ FULL STORY
Close
FILE PHOTO: Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks on the phone with U.S. President Joe Biden, who made the first call to a foreign leader following his inauguration, in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada January 22, 2021. Picture taken January 22, 2021. Adam Scotti/Prime Minister's Office/Handout via REUTERS THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY./File Photo (via REUTERS)
FILE PHOTO: Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks on the phone with U.S. President Joe Biden, who made the first call to a foreign leader following his inauguration, in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada January 22, 2021. Picture taken January 22, 2021. Adam Scotti/Prime Minister's Office/Handout via REUTERS THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY./File Photo (via REUTERS)
world news

Trudeau says ‘arbitrary’ detention of Canadians threatens China’s ties with West

By Anirudh Bhattacharyya
UPDATED ON MAR 20, 2021 12:16 PM IST
Canadian diplomats were not granted access to the trial, nor were other Western envoys, 10 of whom from eight countries joined them outside the courthouse in solidarity.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The UN logo at the United Nations headquarters in New York. (HT archive)
The UN logo at the United Nations headquarters in New York. (HT archive)
world news

UN says no international staff left in North Korea

AP
PUBLISHED ON MAR 20, 2021 11:55 AM IST
Despite claiming to be coronavirus free, North Korea has sealed off its borders as part of stringent anti-pandemic measures that also involved the departure of diplomats and foreign nationals.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP