LIVE: US reports 59,882 new Covid-19 cases, over 1,500 deaths in 24 hours
A health worker collects swab samples of people to for Covid-19 test at Civil Hospital Sector 45 in Chandigarh.
Live

LIVE: US reports 59,882 new Covid-19 cases, over 1,500 deaths in 24 hours

  • The US, India and Brazil occupy the first, second and third positions, respectively in terms of the caseload of Covid-19.
By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON MAR 20, 2021 08:25 AM IST

India recorded 39,726 new Covid-19 cases on Friday which took the infection tally to 11,514 331, the Union ministry of health and family welfare’s (MohFW) dashboard showed on Friday morning. Active caseload, meanwhile, reached 271,282 and 154 more Covid-19 related deaths were recorded during the same period which took the death toll to 159,370. Recoveries continued to rise, as per the data, as 20,654 patients were discharged in the last 24 hours, taking total recovered cases to 11,083,679.

Globally, the confirmed cases of Covid-19 reached 122,872,379 on Saturday, according to data by worldometer. The tracker also said 2,712,655 people have succumbed to the viral disease so far and 99,028,806 have recovered from the infection across the world. The US, India and Brazil occupy the first, second and third positions, respectively in terms of the caseload of Covid-19.

Follow all the updates here:

  • MAR 20, 2021 08:25 AM IST

    Covid-19 2nd peak: These states are shutting schools once again as cases rise

    A year after classrooms were shifted to the online space because of the outbreak of Covid-19, the situation remains the same in many states as physical classes are being suspended once again in the wake of the second wave of the pandemic. Read more

  • MAR 20, 2021 07:41 AM IST

    US reports 59,882 new Covid-19 cases, over 1,500 deaths in 24 hours

    The US reported 59,822 new coronavirus cases and 1,611 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to Johns Hopkins University. More than 75.4 million people, or 22.7% of the US population, have received at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Some 40.9 million people, or 12.3% of the population, have completed their vaccination.

Protesters cover behind a makeshift barricade facing police in Hlaing Township, Yangon, Myanmar.(Reuters)
world news

2 journalists detained as Myanmar junta clamps down on press

AP
PUBLISHED ON MAR 20, 2021 09:01 AM IST
  • Mizzima News reported that one of its former reporters, Than Htike Aung, and Aung Thura, a journalist from the BBC’s Burmese-language service, were detained by men who appeared to be plainclothes security agents outside a court in the capital of Naypyitaw.
Biden stumbles twice, falls while running up stairs of Air Force One.(Image via Twitter)
world news

US President Biden stumbles thrice while trying to board Air Force One

ANI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 20, 2021 09:00 AM IST
  • The 78-year-old commander in chief tripped twice before falling over the third time as he flew up the stairs of the idling aircraft at Joint Base Andrews, reported New York Post.
FILE PHOTO: The White House is seen at sunset in Washington, U.S. March 6, 2021. REUTERS/Erin Scott/File Photo(REUTERS)
world news

White House confirms firing of 5 employees based on marijuana use

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON MAR 20, 2021 08:33 AM IST
  • White House press secretary Jen Psaki posted a tweet confirming the five removals after the Daily Beast reported that dozens of staffers had been suspended, asked to resign, or placed in a remote work program due to past marijuana use.
Flood water is seen flowing through the Parramatta wharf during the heavy rain in Sydney, amid mass evacuations being ordered in low-lying areas along Australia's east coast as torrential rains caused potentially "life-threatening" floods across a region already soaked by an unusually wet summer. (AFP)
world news

Mass evacuations as rains cause record flooding in Australia

AFP
PUBLISHED ON MAR 20, 2021 08:26 AM IST
  • Police said hundreds of people had flocked to evacuation centres in areas north of Sydney in New South Wales state, and they expected many more to seek shelter as the rains move south down the coast.
Apple said it was disappointed with the ruling and would appeal.(Reuters)
world news

Apple told to pay $308.5 million for infringing DRM patent

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON MAR 20, 2021 08:23 AM IST
  • Personalized Media had sued claiming Apple infringed its patent with technology including FairPlay, which is used for the distribution of encrypted content from its iTunes, App Store and Apple Music applications.
world news

LIVE: US reports 59,882 new Covid-19 cases, over 1,500 deaths in 24 hours

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON MAR 20, 2021 08:25 AM IST
US Secretary of Defense Lloyd James Austin III called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in New Delhi. (ANI Photo)
world news

Modi and Austin discuss Indo-Pacific, defence ties

By Rezaul H Laskar, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 20, 2021 07:39 AM IST
  • He arrived in New Delhi hours after a meeting between the foreign ministers and NSAs of US and China in Alaska got off to a bumpy start, with testy exchanges between the two sides in full view of the media.
Singal, Whatsapp's rival app, had also faced a series of global outages in January this year after users downloaded it in large numbers following the change in Whatsapp's controversial privacy policy.(REUTERS)
world news

'Welcome everyone!': Signal after global WhatsApp outage

Written by Prashasti Singh, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 20, 2021 07:54 AM IST
All Facebook services were inaccessible for a brief period of around 45 minutes on Friday due to a technical glitch.
Demonstrators take part in a Justice for George Floyd protest in New York City, New York, US.(Reuters)
world news

Judge won't move trial in Floyd's death; 13th juror picked

AP
PUBLISHED ON MAR 20, 2021 07:22 AM IST
  • Jury selection in the trial of Derek Chauvin will stretch into a third week after attorneys seated just one additional juror Friday. The 13th juror picked is a woman who said she’d seen only clips of the video of Floyd’s arrest and needs to learn more about what happened beforehand.
A migrant boy, center, launches a paper airplane while playing with other migrant children at a plaza near the McAllen-Hidalgo International Bridge point of entry into the US, after being caught trying to sneak into the US and deported in Reynosa, Mexico. (AP)
world news

Mexico launches crackdown on migrant smuggling

AP
PUBLISHED ON MAR 20, 2021 07:21 AM IST
  • Mexico will deploy checkpoints and drones and station officers along the Suchiate River, which marks part of the border, to deter irregular entry. The crackdown is especially aimed at people travelling with minors.
The theme of International Day of Happiness for this year is “Happiness For All, Forever” which implies the significance of happiness for people all over the world.
world news

International Day Of Happiness 2021: Theme, history of the day

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Mallika Soni
PUBLISHED ON MAR 20, 2021 07:06 AM IST
  • The United Nations started to celebrate the International Day of Happiness in 2013 but a resolution for the same was passed on July 12, 2012.
This photo provided by the Icelandic Met Office shows an eruption, center right, on the Reykjanes Peninsula in southwestern Iceland on Friday.(AP)
world news

After weeks of seismic activity, volcano erupts near Iceland's capital Reykjavik

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Mallika Soni, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 20, 2021 08:34 AM IST
  • Several photos shared on social media showed smoke rising from the lava streams which are glowing brightly thus resulting in a bright red night sky.
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry relocated to America after announcing their decision to step back as senior members of the British royal family.(Reuters)
world news

Man arrested for trespassing Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's California home

Posted by Prashasti Singh | ANI, Washington Dc
UPDATED ON MAR 20, 2021 06:27 AM IST
A man named Nickolas Brooks from Ohio -- who drove across the country to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's home -- was arrested after being accused of trespassing their home twice in December last year, reports said.
German Chancellor Angela Merkel(AP)
world news

'Germany ready to order Sputnik V vaccine if EMA approves it': Angela Merkel

Posted by Prashasti Singh | AFP
PUBLISHED ON MAR 20, 2021 06:18 AM IST
"On the Russian vaccine, I have been of the opinion for some time that we should use any vaccine that has been approved by the European medicines regulator," she said.
Bill Gates during a conversation at the 2019 New Economy Forum in Beijing, China.(Reuters file photo)
world news

Bill Gates says some US government tax proposals have gone ‘too far’

Bloomberg
UPDATED ON MAR 20, 2021 06:16 AM IST
  • The commentary follows a recent proposed wealth tax from Senator Elizabeth Warren that called for a 2% annual tax on households and trusts valued at between $50 million and $1 billion. All net worth over $1 billion would be taxed at 3%.
