LIVE: US reports 59,882 new Covid-19 cases, over 1,500 deaths in 24 hours
- The US, India and Brazil occupy the first, second and third positions, respectively in terms of the caseload of Covid-19.
India recorded 39,726 new Covid-19 cases on Friday which took the infection tally to 11,514 331, the Union ministry of health and family welfare’s (MohFW) dashboard showed on Friday morning. Active caseload, meanwhile, reached 271,282 and 154 more Covid-19 related deaths were recorded during the same period which took the death toll to 159,370. Recoveries continued to rise, as per the data, as 20,654 patients were discharged in the last 24 hours, taking total recovered cases to 11,083,679.
Globally, the confirmed cases of Covid-19 reached 122,872,379 on Saturday, according to data by worldometer. The tracker also said 2,712,655 people have succumbed to the viral disease so far and 99,028,806 have recovered from the infection across the world. The US, India and Brazil occupy the first, second and third positions, respectively in terms of the caseload of Covid-19.
MAR 20, 2021 08:25 AM IST
Covid-19 2nd peak: These states are shutting schools once again as cases rise
A year after classrooms were shifted to the online space because of the outbreak of Covid-19, the situation remains the same in many states as physical classes are being suspended once again in the wake of the second wave of the pandemic. Read more
MAR 20, 2021 07:41 AM IST
US reports 59,882 new Covid-19 cases, over 1,500 deaths in 24 hours
The US reported 59,822 new coronavirus cases and 1,611 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to Johns Hopkins University. More than 75.4 million people, or 22.7% of the US population, have received at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Some 40.9 million people, or 12.3% of the population, have completed their vaccination.
2 journalists detained as Myanmar junta clamps down on press
- Mizzima News reported that one of its former reporters, Than Htike Aung, and Aung Thura, a journalist from the BBC’s Burmese-language service, were detained by men who appeared to be plainclothes security agents outside a court in the capital of Naypyitaw.
US President Biden stumbles thrice while trying to board Air Force One
- The 78-year-old commander in chief tripped twice before falling over the third time as he flew up the stairs of the idling aircraft at Joint Base Andrews, reported New York Post.
White House confirms firing of 5 employees based on marijuana use
- White House press secretary Jen Psaki posted a tweet confirming the five removals after the Daily Beast reported that dozens of staffers had been suspended, asked to resign, or placed in a remote work program due to past marijuana use.
Mass evacuations as rains cause record flooding in Australia
- Police said hundreds of people had flocked to evacuation centres in areas north of Sydney in New South Wales state, and they expected many more to seek shelter as the rains move south down the coast.
Apple told to pay $308.5 million for infringing DRM patent
- Personalized Media had sued claiming Apple infringed its patent with technology including FairPlay, which is used for the distribution of encrypted content from its iTunes, App Store and Apple Music applications.
Modi and Austin discuss Indo-Pacific, defence ties
- He arrived in New Delhi hours after a meeting between the foreign ministers and NSAs of US and China in Alaska got off to a bumpy start, with testy exchanges between the two sides in full view of the media.
'Welcome everyone!': Signal after global WhatsApp outage
Judge won't move trial in Floyd's death; 13th juror picked
- Jury selection in the trial of Derek Chauvin will stretch into a third week after attorneys seated just one additional juror Friday. The 13th juror picked is a woman who said she’d seen only clips of the video of Floyd’s arrest and needs to learn more about what happened beforehand.
Mexico launches crackdown on migrant smuggling
- Mexico will deploy checkpoints and drones and station officers along the Suchiate River, which marks part of the border, to deter irregular entry. The crackdown is especially aimed at people travelling with minors.
International Day Of Happiness 2021: Theme, history of the day
- The United Nations started to celebrate the International Day of Happiness in 2013 but a resolution for the same was passed on July 12, 2012.
After weeks of seismic activity, volcano erupts near Iceland's capital Reykjavik
- Several photos shared on social media showed smoke rising from the lava streams which are glowing brightly thus resulting in a bright red night sky.
Man arrested for trespassing Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's California home
'Germany ready to order Sputnik V vaccine if EMA approves it': Angela Merkel
Bill Gates says some US government tax proposals have gone ‘too far’
- The commentary follows a recent proposed wealth tax from Senator Elizabeth Warren that called for a 2% annual tax on households and trusts valued at between $50 million and $1 billion. All net worth over $1 billion would be taxed at 3%.