LIVE: US reports 59,882 new Covid-19 cases, over 1,500 deaths in 24 hours

India recorded 39,726 new Covid-19 cases on Friday which took the infection tally to 11,514 331, the Union ministry of health and family welfare’s (MohFW) dashboard showed on Friday morning. Active caseload, meanwhile, reached 271,282 and 154 more Covid-19 related deaths were recorded during the same period which took the death toll to 159,370. Recoveries continued to rise, as per the data, as 20,654 patients were discharged in the last 24 hours, taking total recovered cases to 11,083,679.

Globally, the confirmed cases of Covid-19 reached 122,872,379 on Saturday, according to data by worldometer. The tracker also said 2,712,655 people have succumbed to the viral disease so far and 99,028,806 have recovered from the infection across the world. The US, India and Brazil occupy the first, second and third positions, respectively in terms of the caseload of Covid-19.