Singapore court jails Indian-Malaysian for trying to bribe cop after accident
An Indian-origin Malaysian man on Wednesday was sentenced to four weeks in jail and fined SGD 5,000 for trying to bribe a Traffic Police officer for being involved in an accident when he was drunk.
Krishna Rao Narisama Naidoo, 34, was involved in a motorcycle accident near Pioneer Road on November 21, 2021, said the Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau (CPIB) in a news release.
When officers Senior Staff Sergeant Muhammad Azhar and Sergeant Firhan Abdul Rashid arrived at the scene, Krishna admitted to Sgt Firhan that he had taken alcohol.
He slipped an SGD 50 note to Sgt Firhan and asked him to “please help”, according to a report by Channel News Asia.
The officers continued to interview him and he underwent a breathalyser test, which he failed. Sgt Firhan conducted a personal search on Krishna and placed him under arrest.
"In the course of the personal search, Krishna retrieved an SGD50 note from his bag and offered them money to Sgt Firhan, as an inducement to omit to investigate him for traffic offences," said CPIB, adding that Sgt Firhan did not accept the bribe.
The case was reported to CPIB.
Krishna, a Malaysian national, was charged in court on February 16 for corruption. In addition, he was also convicted and sentenced for drunk driving and careless driving as a serious offender.
"Singapore adopts a strict zero-tolerance approach towards corruption," said CPIB. Anyone convicted of a corruption offence may be fined up to SGD 100,000, jailed for up to five years, or both.
-
US man dies while burying woman he strangled
An American man died of a "cardiac event" i60-year-old Joseph McKinnon'sis backyard in South Carolina while burying a woman he strangled, local authorities said. Officials responded to reports of an unresponsive man in the town of Trenton and found 60-year-old Joseph McKinnon dead, Edgefield County Sheriff Jody Rowland and County Coroner David Burnett said in a statement carried by local media Tuesday. Evidence and witness statements indicated that McKinnon attacked Dent in their home.
-
New cabinet 'without any Rajapaksa' to be appointed this week: Lanka's President
Amid the escalating political and economic crisis in Sri Lanka, President Gotabaya Rajapksa on Wednesday addressed the nation and said he was working with all party leaders to establish a new government in the country. He said a new prime minister will be appointed within a week, according to local media. "I am going to appoint the prime minister and the cabinet that has the trust of the people," he said in a televised address.
-
Watch: Pakistan PM Shehbaz meets brother Nawaz Sharif in London
Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif met to meet his elder brother and Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif in London, the party tweeted on Wednesday. “Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif called on PML-N leader Mohammad Nawaz Sharif in London,” the party tweeted sharing a video of both leaders' meeting. A politician and the daughter of Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz Sharif, also tweeted a picture of the Sharif brother the caption, “Mashallah”.
-
Sri Lanka's President to make televised statement today amid crisis: Report
Sri Lanka President Gotabaya Rajapaksa will address the country on Wednesday at 9pm local time, news agency Bloomberg reported citing his spokesman Sudewa Hettiarachchi. The subject of the address - which will be televised in the crisis-hit island nation - is unclear.
-
Delhi high court split on marital rape. What is the law in other countries?
The Delhi High Court on Wednesday delivered a split verdict on petitions seeking to criminalise marital rape in India - a longstanding demand of women's rights groups. Favouring criminalisation, Justice Rajiv Shakdher said IPC 375 was violative of Article 14 of the Constitution - which guarantees equality before the law - and therefore should be struck down. Both parties have been granted an option to move this matter to the Supreme Court.
