Singapore, Singapore's total fertility rate remained at its record low of 0.97 in 2024, a disappointment for the birthrate-promoting government initiatives of the prosperous island state. Singapore disappoints with low fertility rate in 2024

The country's fertility rate fell below 1.0 for the first time in 2023, and preliminary estimates show that it was unchanged last year, Minister in the Prime Minister's Office Indranee Rajah said in parliament on Friday.

Preliminary data showed there were 30,800 resident births last year, up slightly from 30,500 in 2023.

Singapore's low fertility rate and its ageing population have significant implications on its economy and society, Indranee stressed.

Addressing the low birth rate remains a “national priority” as it will be increasingly challenging to sustain economic growth as local workforce growth slows, according to media reports.

Singapore is celebrating the Year of the Dragon, considered by the majority Chinese-ethnicity population as a good time to have babies.

In his Chinese New Year message last year, the then Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong urged couples to “add a little dragon” to their families.

Dragon years have historically spurred higher birth rates, but that was not the case in 2024, according to the reports.

“The Dragon year effect has been diminishing over the years, reflecting the generational shifts in attitudes and priorities among young couples,” Channel News Asia quoted Indranee as saying in parliament.

Parents having their third child or more are to get up to SGD 16,000 in extra support, according to media reports, citing the latest Budget presented in parliament recently.

One way to moderate the impact is immigration, said Indranee, but Singapore will continue to “carefully manage” its pace.

In 2024, Singapore granted citizenship to about 24,000 people, including 1,400 children born overseas to Singaporean parents. It also granted permanent residency to about 35,000 people.

She added that openness and multiculturalism are two values that have served Singapore well over the last 60 years.

In the last decade, more than one-third of citizen marriages every year were between a Singaporean and a foreigner.

“We will continue to review our population strategies to ensure that they remain relevant in meeting our needs,” Indranee said.

