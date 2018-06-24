Singapore President praises Sikhs for their contribution to society

Singapore President Halimah Yacob has praised the local Sikh community for being active in the inter-racial and religious confidence circle in the multi-cultural and multi-racial city-state.

As one of the oldest gurdwara, the 100-year-old Sri Guru Singh Sabha (SGSS) has made “huge strides in contributing to the overall efforts in building a more caring, cohesive and inclusive society,” the president said in a message to the community celebrating the SGSS centenary with a book release.

“Singapore prides itself as a multi-cultural and multi-racial society. Over the years, the various communities have played their parts to strengthen Singapore’s social fabric,” Yacob wrote in the book “Daastaan — Sri Guru Singh Sabha Singapore’s Journey”.

“The Sikh community, too, has been active in meeting the needs of the community and engaging the wider society,” she said, highlighting the social services by Singapore Sikhs, a community of over 13,000.

The president said the gurdwara remains central to the Sikh community. “Apart from being a place of worships, a gurdwara also serves as an outreach node for the community,” she pointed out.

“It provides langar or communal meals, as well as conducts social, educational and other charitable activities for all Singaporeans regardless of race and religion,” Yacob wrote.

The president led the Sikh community’s celebration of SGSS centenary on Sunday.