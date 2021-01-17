Singapore to require Covid-19 testing for all inbound travelers
Singapore will require all inbound travelers to take a Covid test upon arrival in the city-state from Jan. 25 amid a resurgence of cases globally, the Ministry of Health said in a statement.
Citizens and permanent residents of Singapore who return from either the United Kingdom or South Africa will also be subject to an additional seven-day self-isolation at their place of residence following their 14-day stay at a dedicated facility, according to the statement. The U.K. and South Africa have both reported new strains of the virus that appear to be easier to transmit.
At present, Singapore only requires travelers who are not citizens or permanent residents, and who have recent travel history to high-risk countries or regions, to take a PCR test 72 hours before departure.
From Feb. 1, visitors applying to enter Singapore under the reciprocal green lane and air travel pass arrangements will need to have insurance for virus medical treatment and hospitalization costs with a minimum coverage of S$30,000 ($22,560).
