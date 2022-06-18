Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
World News / Smoke billows from Kabul's Gurdwara Karte Parwan after terror attack | Watch
world news

Smoke billows from Kabul's Gurdwara Karte Parwan after terror attack | Watch

Suspected ISIS terrorists stormed the shrine around 7:15am local time (8:30am IST) on Saturday.
A view shows smoke rising as seen from a building in Kabul, Afghanistan June 18, 2022 in this still image obtained by Reuters from a social media video via REUTERS. THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY.
Published on Jun 18, 2022 01:10 PM IST
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

Afghanistan's capital, Kabul, was on Saturday targeted by suspected Islamic State terrorists, who stormed the iconic Gurdwara Karte Parwan in the city. News agency ANI shared a clip of smoke billowing out of the shrine, which came under attack around 7:15am local time (8:30am IST).

According to reports, around 25 to 30 Afghan Hindu and Sikh minority community members were inside the complex for their morning prayers when the attack began. Of them, around 10-15 devotees managed to escape, while gurdwara's guard, identified as Ahmad, was killed by terrorists.

It was later reported that as many as seven to eight devotees were still trapped inside, while soldiers of the country's ruling Taliban regime cornered two terrorists. Three soldiers, too, reportedly sustained injuries.

Taking note of the terror strike, India expressed its ‘deep concern,’ with the Ministry of external affairs (MEA) saying New Delhi was keeping a close watch on the situation. Meanwhile, external affairs minister, S Jaishankar, condemned the ‘cowardly attack,’ adding that India's ‘first and foremost concern’ was for the welfare of the community.

