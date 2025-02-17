Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Feb 17, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Some Indonesia lawmakers eye removing central bank governor, Tempo magazine reports

Reuters |
Feb 17, 2025 09:40 AM IST

INDONESIA-CENBANK/:Some Indonesia lawmakers eye removing central bank governor, Tempo magazine reports

JAKARTA, - Some members of Indonesia's parliament plan to propose the president remove the central bank governor because they think he was not properly backing the government's policy, investigative magazine Tempo reported on Monday, citing unnamed sources.

Some Indonesia lawmakers eye removing central bank governor, Tempo magazine reports
Some Indonesia lawmakers eye removing central bank governor, Tempo magazine reports

Earlier this month, parliament passed new rules for the evaluation and dismissal of public officials who are appointed by the legislature, covering judges in top courts and leaders of institutions such as the police, the military and the anti-corruption commission.

Sufmi Dasco Ahmad, the deputy speaker of parliament who is also a senior member of President Prabowo Subianto's party, told Reuters there was no plan to remove the central bank governor.

Tempo reported the new regulation would be used by some members to propose to the president that he remove Bank Indonesia Governor Perry Warjiyo, citing several members of Prabowo's coalition and a close aide, none of whom were named.

"Perry was considered to be not cooperative regarding 'burden sharing', or cooperating with the government to handle economic problems," Tempo wrote, without identifying a policy that the governor was said to be not supporting.

Warjiyo did not immediately respond to requests for comment. A spokesperson for the president said he has no information about such a plan.

Other lawmakers in the ruling coalition contacted by Reuters also did not immediately reply to a request for comment.

Prabowo has a commanding majority in parliament.

Warjiyo has been BI Governor since 2018. He was re-appointed in 2023 and his term is due to run until 2028. He was nominated by Prabowo's predecessor, Joko Widodo, and gained parliamentary approval for the job without opposition.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Read breaking news, latest updates from US, UK, Pakistan and other countries across the world on topics related to politics,crime, and national affairs along with Super Bowl 2025 Live Updates.
See More
Read breaking news, latest updates from US, UK, Pakistan and other countries across the world on topics related to politics,crime, and national affairs along with Super Bowl 2025 Live Updates.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, February 17, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On