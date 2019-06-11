Son of opposition leader arrested in Pak court for graft

Opposition leader in Pakistan’s Punjab assembly, Hamza Shehbaz, was arrested on Tuesday inside the Lahore high court in cases related to money laundering and holding assets beyond means, media reported.

The arrest by officials of the country’s anti-corruption body took place after the court dismissed bail applications filed by Hamza after his lawyer opted to withdraw the pleas in two corruption cases.

The vice-president of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) is under investigation by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in the Ramzan Sugar Mills, Saaf Paani project and assets beyond known means of income cases.

Hamza, the son of PML-N president and National Assembly opposition leader Shahbaz Sharif, told reporters prior to his arrest that not even a “one rupee” corruption could be proven against him.

“I will quit politics if it is proven that I was involved in corrupt practices,” he was quoted as saying by the Dawn newspaper.

His arrest comes a day after former president Asif Ali Zardari was detained by the NAB from his residence after the cancellation of his pre-arrest bail by the Islamabad high court in a fake bank accounts case.

The Pakistan People’s Party co-chairman was brought to an accountability court in Islamabad on Tuesday to seek his physical remand. A three-member medical team conducted an examination of the former president and he was found to be fit for physical remand.

The report was then presented to the accountability court judge Mohammad Arshad Malik in his chambers.

During the court proceedings, NAB requested 14-day physical remand of the former president.

According to the NAB, Zardari made a plan to legitimise illegal income through transactions in fake accounts and had used frontmen and ‘benamis’ for money laundering. The bureau said that there were eight solid grounds for Zardari’s arrest.

NAB prosecutor Sardar Muzaffar Abbasi said that prima facie, Zardari was involved in money laundering through fake accounts.

He said that the former president was a beneficiary of fake accounts and added that Omni Group was used for fake accounts. The suspect had been arrested and the bureau required remand in order to conduct investigations, he added.

First Published: Jun 11, 2019 20:39 IST