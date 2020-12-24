e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 24, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / South African health minister urges review of Covid-19 restrictions 

South African health minister urges review of Covid-19 restrictions 

The country recorded 14,046 new cases in one day, bringing the cumulative number of cases 954,258. That’s the highest one-day jump on record, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

world Updated: Dec 24, 2020, 14:49 IST
Bloomberg | Posted by Srivatsan K C
Bloomberg | Posted by Srivatsan K C
The virus continues to spread “exponentially,” Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said in a statement late Wednesday.
The virus continues to spread “exponentially,” Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said in a statement late Wednesday. (Reuters)
         

South Africa’s health minister urged a review of current restrictions and called for further measures to curb the spread of Covid-19 after a record surge in the number of infections.

The virus continues to spread “exponentially,” Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said in a statement late Wednesday. “The rate of spread is much faster than the first wave and we will surpass the peak of the first wave in the coming days.”

The country recorded 14,046 new cases in one day, bringing the cumulative number of cases 954,258. That’s the highest one-day jump on record, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

A further 411 coronavirus-related deaths were reported, taking the total to 25,657 since the start of the pandemic in the country, according to the statement.

The government will evaluate the situation in the provinces, identify hotspots in these areas and make recommendations based on the findings of what has to be implemented, Mkhize said.

Private hospital operators have warned that they are facing severe capacity constraints due to the resurgence in coronavirus cases.

Virus Surge Puts South African Hospitals Under Severe Strain

The government on Dec. 18 said that the spread of a new variant of the virus, called SARS-CoV2, a lineage with multiple spike mutations, which may be driving new infections. It has spread faster than other variants, with smaller amounts of this strain needed to infect people.

tags
top news
Covid-19 vaccine to be given to 51 lakh people in first phase in Delhi: Arvind Kejriwal
Covid-19 vaccine to be given to 51 lakh people in first phase in Delhi: Arvind Kejriwal
West Bengal Assembly Election 2021: Congress to ally with Left parties
West Bengal Assembly Election 2021: Congress to ally with Left parties
AAP leader Raghav Chadha alleges Delhi Jal Board office vandalised by BJP workers
AAP leader Raghav Chadha alleges Delhi Jal Board office vandalised by BJP workers
China targets Jack Ma’s Alibaba Group, orders probe for ‘monopolistic practices’
China targets Jack Ma’s Alibaba Group, orders probe for ‘monopolistic practices’
Rahul Gandhi meets Prez over farm laws, says India an ‘imaginary democracy’
Rahul Gandhi meets Prez over farm laws, says India an ‘imaginary democracy’
Covid-19 UK variant: How scientists discovered the new strain
Covid-19 UK variant: How scientists discovered the new strain
‘Even Mohan Bhagwat would be called terrorist...’: Rahul Gandhi targets PM
‘Even Mohan Bhagwat would be called terrorist...’: Rahul Gandhi targets PM
‘Probe death of Karima Baloch’: Husband of Pakistan critic found dead in Canada
‘Probe death of Karima Baloch’: Husband of Pakistan critic found dead in Canada
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesCovid-19Farmers protest LIVEIndia vs AustraliaNew Covid strainFarmers Protest

don't miss

latest news

India news

world news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In