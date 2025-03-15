Menu Explore
South Africa's ambassador no longer welcomed in US: Marco Rubio

Reuters |
Mar 15, 2025 02:35 AM IST

USA-SOUTH AFRICA/ (URGENT):Rubio says South Africa's ambassador no longer welcomed in US

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on Friday that South Africa's ambassador to the U.S. is no longer welcomed in the United States.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio disembarks from his vehicle as he walks to board his airplane prior to departing Quebec City Jean Lesage International Airport in Quebec, Canada, Friday, March 14, 2025.(AP)
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio disembarks from his vehicle as he walks to board his airplane prior to departing Quebec City Jean Lesage International Airport in Quebec, Canada, Friday, March 14, 2025.(AP)

"We have nothing to discuss with him, and so he is considered PERSONA NON GRATA," Rubio said in a post on X.

