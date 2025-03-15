South Africa's ambassador no longer welcomed in US: Marco Rubio
Mar 15, 2025 02:35 AM IST
Rubio says South Africa's ambassador no longer welcomed in US
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on Friday that South Africa's ambassador to the U.S. is no longer welcomed in the United States.
"We have nothing to discuss with him, and so he is considered PERSONA NON GRATA," Rubio said in a post on X.
South Africa's ambassador no longer welcomed in US: Marco Rubio
