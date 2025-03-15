South Africa's ambassador no longer welcomed in US: Marco Rubio

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on Friday that South Africa's ambassador to the U.S. is no longer welcomed in the United States. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio disembarks from his vehicle as he walks to board his airplane prior to departing Quebec City Jean Lesage International Airport in Quebec, Canada, Friday, March 14, 2025.(AP)

"We have nothing to discuss with him, and so he is considered PERSONA NON GRATA," Rubio said in a post on X.