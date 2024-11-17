Menu Explore
Sunday, Nov 17, 2024
New Delhi oC
Brazil President's wife curses Elon Musk at G20 event, says 'not afraid'

Reuters |
Nov 17, 2024 10:27 AM IST

During a G20 event, Brazil's first lady Janja Lula da Silva criticized Elon Musk, advocating for social media regulation.

Brazil's first lady, Janja Lula da Silva, swore at billionaire Elon Musk during a G20 social event on Saturday at which she spoke about the need to regulate social media to rein in misinformation.

Janja da Silva made the remarks while talking about the need to regulate social media networks and combat fake news.
A ship's horn sounded as she spoke and she joked, "I think it's Elon Musk," before adding, "I'm not afraid of you, fuck you, Elon Musk."

Also read: Iran denies meeting between envoy and Elon Musk

Musk, owner of social network X, reacted to a video of her remarks by posting a laughing out loud emoji graphic. In another post, he added, "They are going to lose the next election," in a reference to President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.

The dispute between Lula's camp and the world's richest man began even before Brazil's Supreme Court restricted access to X earlier this year.

The president's wife spoke at an event ahead of the Rio de Janeiro summit of the G20 group of largest nations set for Monday and Tuesday.

Also read: Modi leaves for 3-nation tour, says Brazil’s G20 presidency built on India’s legacy

Musk's social messaging network was suspended in Brazil for a month this year for failing to name a legal representative in the country and ignoring court orders to block accounts accused of spreading "fake news" and hate messages.


