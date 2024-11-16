Modi leaves for 3-nation tour, says Brazil’s G20 presidency built on India’s legacy

Brazil’s presidency of the G20 in 2024 has built on India’s legacy of a people-centric approach and mainstreaming the priorities of the Global South, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday as he embarked on a five-day visit to Nigeria, Brazil and Guyana. Prime Minister Narendra Modi leaves for a three-nation visit to Nigeria, Brazil and Guyana on Saturday. (DPR)

Modi will first travel to Nigeria before heading to Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, to participate in the G20 Summit during November 18-19. The tour will culminate with a visit to Guyana, the first by an Indian premier in more than five decades.

In a departure statement, Modi said he is making his first visit to Nigeria at the invitation of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. Describing Nigeria as a close partner of India in West Africa, he said: “My visit will be an opportunity to build upon our strategic partnership that is based on shared belief in democracy and pluralism.”

He said he was looking forward to meeting the Indian community and friends from Nigeria, who had sent “warm welcome messages in Hindi”.

In Brazil, Modi will attend the G20 Summit as a member of the troika that includes India, which held the presidency of the grouping in 2023, and South Africa, which will head the bloc in 2025.

“Last year, India’s successful presidency elevated the G20 to people’s G20 and mainstreamed the priorities of the Global South into its agenda. This year, Brazil has built upon India’s legacy,” Modi said.

“I look forward to meaningful discussions in keeping with our vision of ‘One Earth, One Family, One Future’. I will also use the opportunity to exchange views on furthering bilateral cooperation with several other leaders,” he added.

Modi is visiting Guyana at the invitation of President Mohamed Irfaan Ali, and the two leaders will exchange views on “giving strategic direction to our unique relationship, which is based on shared heritage, culture and values”, he said.

During the visit, Modi will join leaders from Caribbean partner countries for the second India-CARICOM (Caribbean Community) Summit. “We have stood together through thick and thin. The summit will enable us to renew historical ties and expand our cooperation into new domains,” he said.

Modi said he would pay his respects to one of the oldest Indian diaspora communities in Guyana, which migrated more than 185 years ago, and also address the country’s Parliament.