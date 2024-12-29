29 dead as plane carrying over 170 people crash-lands at South Korean airport

At least 29 passengers died after a plane caught fire on landing at the airport in southern South Korean city of Muan on Sunday, the emergency office said. The plane was returning from Bangkok. Firefighters carry out extinguishing operations on an aircraft which drove off runaway at Muan International Airport in Muan, South Jeolla Province, South Korea, December 29, 2024. (REUTERS)

The emergency office said more than more than 170 people were aboard the plane, adding that rescue officials were trying to remove passengers from the aircraft after the fire was put out.

Local TV stations aired footage showing thick pillows of black smoke billowing from the plane engulfed with flame.

The plane belonged to Jeju Air and was a Boeing 737-800.

Yonhap news agency reported the plane veered off the runway and collided with a fence. Emergency officials said they were examining the exact cause of the fire.

"We have so far confirmed 29 deaths from the crash... but the tally could rise due to the critically injured," news agency AFP quoted as saying Lee Hyeon-ji, a local fire department official, revising a previous casualty figure provided by authorities.

The incident comes close on the heels of the Azerbaijan Airline plane crash which took place near Kazakhstan's Aktau last week, killing 38 of the 67 people on board and leaving all others injured.

Azerbaijan Airlines flight J2-8243 from Azerbaijan's capital Baku flew hundreds of miles off its scheduled route to Grozny, in Russia's southern Chechnya region, and crashed on the opposite shore of the Caspian Sea around 3 km (1.8 miles) from Aktau in Kazakhstan.

It is not known why the plane veered off hundreds of miles across the Caspian Sea, however, reports earlier said it was rerouted due to fog but later preliminary findings of Azerbaijan's investigation cited in a Reuters said that Russian air defences had mistakenly shot it down.

Russia's aviation watchdog said on Friday the plane had decided to reroute from its original destination amid dense fog and a local alert over Ukrainian drones.

Amid speculation of Russia's mistaken shooting down of the aircraft, President Vladimir Putin on Saturday apologised to Azerbaijan's leader for what the Kremlin called a "tragic incident" over his country but did not acknowledge that the aircraft was shot down.