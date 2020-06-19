e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 19, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / South Korea’s unification minister steps down over rising tensions with North Korea

South Korea’s unification minister steps down over rising tensions with North Korea

South Korean Unification Minister Kim Yeon-chul, who oversees engagement with North Korea, offered on Wednesday to step down, making himself accountable for the worsening ties.

world Updated: Jun 19, 2020 11:40 IST
Reuters | Posted by Prashasti Singh
Reuters | Posted by Prashasti Singh
Seoul
After seeing a boost in favourability over his government’s handling of the coronavirus outbreak, Moon’s approval rating fell to 55%, the lowest level in about three months, driven by worries over North Korea, according to a Gallup Korea poll released on Friday.
After seeing a boost in favourability over his government’s handling of the coronavirus outbreak, Moon’s approval rating fell to 55%, the lowest level in about three months, driven by worries over North Korea, according to a Gallup Korea poll released on Friday.(AP)
         

South Korean President Moon Jae-in on Friday accepted the resignation of the minister responsible for relations with North Korea, as tensions with Pyongyang rise over the activities of defectors in the South and stalled diplomacy.

South Korean Unification Minister Kim Yeon-chul, who oversees engagement with North Korea, offered on Wednesday to step down, making himself accountable for the worsening ties.

After seeing a boost in favourability over his government’s handling of the coronavirus outbreak, Moon’s approval rating fell to 55%, the lowest level in about three months, driven by worries over North Korea, according to a Gallup Korea poll released on Friday.

North Korea has snubbed Seoul’s calls for engagement as efforts to restart inter-Korean economic projects stalled due to international sanctions designed to rein in the North’s nuclear and missile programmes.

Pyongyang has also taken issue over defectors in the South sending propaganda leaflets into North Korea.

Citing South Korea’s failure to stop the defectors, North Korea this week blew up the joint liaison office on its side of the border, declared an end to dialogue with South Korea and threatened military action.

Unification Ministry spokeswoman Cho Hye-sil told a briefing on Friday that an emigre planning to send hundreds of bottles stuffed with rice, medicine and medical face masks to North Korea by throwing them into the sea near the border on Sunday, had been asked to abandon its plan.

She warned that authorities would stop the group, and others like it, from carrying out such plans, and would seek to impose penalties for violations of a law governing inter-Korean exchanges and cooperation.

After a flurry of barbed statements earlier this week, North Korean officials did not issue direct criticism of South Korea for a second day in a row on Friday.

But state media kept up steady stream of reports on North Koreans “exploding with anger” at the South.

tags
top news
China releases 10 Indian soldiers after intense negotiations
China releases 10 Indian soldiers after intense negotiations
6 terrorists killed in simultaneous encounters in J-K’s Pulwama and Shopian
6 terrorists killed in simultaneous encounters in J-K’s Pulwama and Shopian
India-China stand-off: Galwan skies go quiet, tension simmers on the ground
India-China stand-off: Galwan skies go quiet, tension simmers on the ground
Reliance is net-debt free after Rs 1.69 lakh crore fund raising: Mukesh Ambani
Reliance is net-debt free after Rs 1.69 lakh crore fund raising: Mukesh Ambani
From infrastructure to hi-tech: Mapping China’s large trade footprint in India
From infrastructure to hi-tech: Mapping China’s large trade footprint in India
Voting begins for 19 Rajya Sabha seats, all Covid-19 protocols in place
Voting begins for 19 Rajya Sabha seats, all Covid-19 protocols in place
‘You should directly open’: Madan Lal’s words that turned Ganguly’s career
‘You should directly open’: Madan Lal’s words that turned Ganguly’s career
More than 200,000 recoveries, but covid positivity rate rises
More than 200,000 recoveries, but covid positivity rate rises
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaIndia-China stand-offSushant Singh RajputGalwan ValleyCovid-19 state tally

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

world news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In