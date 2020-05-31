e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 30, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / SpaceX launch director gives green light to fuel rocket

SpaceX launch director gives green light to fuel rocket

The fuelling of the Falcon 9 rocket with rocket grade kerosene and liquid oxygen began 45 minutes before the scheduled 3:22 pm (1922 GMT) blastoff of the Falcon 9 rocket and its Crew Dragon capsule with astronauts Robert Behnken and Douglas Turley on board.

world Updated: May 31, 2020 00:24 IST
Agence France-Presse| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
Agence France-Presse| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
Kennedy Space Center, United States
Wednesday’s launch was postponed because of poor weather just 17 minutes before lift-off and weather conditions have been uncertain on Saturday as well.
Wednesday’s launch was postponed because of poor weather just 17 minutes before lift-off and weather conditions have been uncertain on Saturday as well.(AFP Photo)
         

SpaceX’s launch director gave the green light on Saturday to fuel the rocket for an historic flight to the International Space Station by two veteran NASA astronauts.

“We’re go for propellant load,” launch director Mike Taylor said.

The fuelling of the Falcon 9 rocket with rocket grade kerosene and liquid oxygen began 45 minutes before the scheduled 3:22 pm (1922 GMT) blastoff of the Falcon 9 rocket and its Crew Dragon capsule with astronauts Robert Behnken and Douglas Turley on board.

Wednesday’s launch was postponed because of poor weather just 17 minutes before lift-off and weather conditions have been uncertain on Saturday as well.

SpaceX is seeking to become the first private company to send astronauts into orbit in what would be the first crewed space flight from US soil since the space shuttle program ended in 2011.

tags
top news
SpaceX rocket lifts off on historic private crewed flight
SpaceX rocket lifts off on historic private crewed flight
Unlock 1: Malls, religious places to reopen from June 8; no to cinema halls, metro trains
Unlock 1: Malls, religious places to reopen from June 8; no to cinema halls, metro trains
China-made Covid-19 vaccine could be out by year-end
China-made Covid-19 vaccine could be out by year-end
10 big takeaways from Centre’s Unlock 1 relaxations
10 big takeaways from Centre’s Unlock 1 relaxations
European Union urges Donald Trump to rethink cutting funding to WHO
European Union urges Donald Trump to rethink cutting funding to WHO
Over 11,000 Covid-19 patients in India recover from virus in last 24 hrs
Over 11,000 Covid-19 patients in India recover from virus in last 24 hrs
Lockdown 5.0 guidelines: Here’s a list of activities allowed
Lockdown 5.0 guidelines: Here’s a list of activities allowed
Covid update: Centre announces Unlock 1; cases at MEA; Chinese vaccine update
Covid update: Centre announces Unlock 1; cases at MEA; Chinese vaccine update
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases India

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

world news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In