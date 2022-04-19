Sri Lanka protester shot dead by cops, first killing during anti-government agitation
The Sri Lanka police on Tuesday shot dead one man and wounded 10 others, news agency AFP reported, quoting officials. This is reportedly the first killing of a protester in weeks of anti-government demonstrations over the island's crisis.
Police used live ammunition against a group who were blocking a highway in Rambukkana to protest acute oil shortages and high prices, hospital and police, the report added.
The Sri Lankan media reported that videos surfacing from the ground showed protestors carrying the wounded and rushing them to the hospital, with one protestor alleging that the police were to blame for it.
The demonstrators have now surrounded the Rambukkana Police Station and are hurling stones at the building.
Sri Lanka is going through the worst economic crisis since independence in 1948, with severe shortages of essential goods such as fuel and regular blackouts causing widespread misery.
The island nation has witnessed massive agitations demanding the resignation of the government, which is preparing to negotiate an urgently needed bailout with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).
In Colombo, a large crowd of protesters have maintained a camp outside the seafront office of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa for more than a week, demanding the leader step down.
Also Read | Burning tyres, blocked roads as Sri Lanka protests fuel shortage, price hikes
The protest was one of many spontaneous gatherings staged around Sri Lanka on Tuesday, after the country's main petrol retailer hiked prices by nearly 65 per cent, AFP reported.
Thousands of motorists in various parts of Sri Lanka blocked arterial roads with mounds of burning tyres to condemn the move.
Earlier in the day, doctors at the country's main children's hospital also staged a protest over a severe shortage of medicines and equipment.
In a bid to address growing calls for his entire government to resign, on Monday, President Rajapaksa appointed a new 17-member cabinet that excluded his close relatives except Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa. That meant no place for the oldest member of the family Chamal Rajapaksa, Mahinda’s son Namal Rajapaksa, both of whom were cabinet ministers and the nephew Shasheendra who was a state minister.
President Rajapaksa, 72, admitted that mistakes like banning chemical fertilisers in 2020 and not seeking an IMF bailout led to the current economic crisis.
He also said his government should have gone an International Monetary Fund (IMF) bailout much earlier. “It was a mistake not to go,” he said.
Speaking to his newly inducted cabinet ministers, the president termed his decision to ban chemical fertilisers in farming "a mistake" and that corrective steps were being taken now.
President Rajapaksa in mid-2020 banned the use of fertiliser imports in order to turn to a green agricultural policy with organic fertiliser.
Largely attended public protests including the one opposite his secretariat here and a cross-country call for President Rajapaksa's resignation have jolted the government.
The powerful Rajapaksa family tightened their grip on power after their massive victory in the general elections in August 2020 that allowed them to amend the Constitution to restore presidential powers and install close family members at key positions.
(With inputs from agencies)
-
Russia will not use nuclear weapons in Ukraine, says foreign minister
Russia will use only conventional weapons in Ukraine, Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said in response to a question about the possible use of nuclear arms in the war. The comments, in an interview Tuesday to India Today television, are among the most categorical from a senior Russian official on the issue, although Lavrov isn't directly responsible for military decision-making. In the interview, Lavrov said Russia's military operation has entered a new phase and will continue.
-
China signs pact with Solomon Islands. What does it mean? Is India affected?
China on Tuesday said it had signed a wide-ranging security pact with the Solomon Islands, an agreement Western governments fear could give Beijing a military foothold in the South Pacific. "Foreign ministers of China and Solomon Islands officially signed the framework agreement on security cooperation recently," Chinese spokesman Wang Wenbin said. Where is Solomon Islands? The Solomons are an archipelago of hundreds of small islands in the southern part of Pacific Ocean.
-
Russian forces seize city of Kreminna in east Ukraine, regional governor says
Russian forces have taken control of the city of Kreminna in eastern Ukraine and Ukrainian troops have withdrawn from Kreminna, the regional governor said on Tuesday. "Kreminna is under the control of the 'Orcs' (Russians). They have entered the city," Serhiy Gaidai, the governor of the Luhansk region, told a briefing.
-
US company held birthday party for employee. He sued them, won $450,000
A US company said Monday it plans to appeal a ruling awarding $450,000 to a former employee who was fired soon after having a panic attack when it held a birthday party for hKevin Berling, who says he suffers from an anxiety disorderagainst his will. On August 7, 2019, during his lunch break, Berling had been wished "happy birthday" by some colleagues and had discovered a banner for the occasion in the break room of the company, located in Kentucky.
-
Indian-American navy veteran appointed Harris's defence advisor
Trailblazing Indian-American US Navy veteran Shanti Sethi has joined Vice President Kamala Harris's office as her executive secretary and defence advisor, according to a media report. Sethi, the first Indian-American commander of a major US Navy combat ship, recently joined Vice President Harris' office, Politico quoted vice president's senior advisor Herbie Ziskend as saying. She was also the first female commander of a US naval vessel to visit India.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics