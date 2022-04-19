Burning tyres, blocked roads as Sri Lanka protests fuel shortage, price hikes
A shortage of fuel in crisis-hit Sri Lanka ignited massive protests across the country Tuesday as tens of thousands of angry motorists burned tyres and blocked a major road leading into capital Colombo, news agency AFP reported citing police and local officials.
Protests have engulfed the island nation over the past weeks after the government ran out of dollars to finance vital imports like food, medicine and fuel. The latest demonstrations include a 115 km highway connecting Kandy to Colombo being cut off at multiple points as pumps run out of fuel.
Videos shared on social media showed not just burning tyres but also buses and other vehicles parked across the road, hundreds of people gathered and, ominously, what seem to be security personnel in riot gear at some places.
Hindustan Times could not independently verify these videos.
Some tweets also claim railway lines at some places, including in Rambukkana and Kegalle, have also been blocked by angry protesters.
Earlier today the state-run Ceylon Petroleum Corporation made fast-dwindling fuel supplies even more expensive; the price of 92 octane petroleum has been raised to LKR 338 per litre - an increase of LKR 84, news agency PTI reported.
This is the CPC's second price hike this month. The Lankan Indian oil company yesterday hiked prices for a fifth time in six months.
CPC officials blamed high global prices of oil and the depreciation of the Sri Lankan rupee against the dollar after the March 7 decision to have a free float.
READ: In crisis-hit Sri Lanka petrol prices surge, to cost LKR 338 per litre
India has moved to extend lines of credit worth over $2 billion for essentials, as well as $500 million in fuel aid.
Around 300,000 tonnes of fuel - petrol and diesel - were supplied, but earlier this month there were fears stations could run dry (again) within weeks.
READ: Pumps may go dry with Sri Lanka to exhaust $500 mn Indian fuel credit
The last time there was a fuel shortage there were massive queues outside filling stations and at least one person died. Soldiers were also called out in some places to guard against possible rioting or hoarding of fuel.
The fuel price hikes and protests come as public agitation against president Gotabaya Rajapaksa entered its eleventh day Tuesday.
Rajapaksa on Monday said he had made mistakes, including failing to approach the International Monetary Fund for help earlier, and pledged to correct them.
The government has also been blamed for taking out large loans for infrastructure projects - notably from China - that have not brought in money.
Sri Lanka, which last week announced a default on its $51 billion foreign debt, hopes to secure a $4 billion dollar bailout. The International Monetary Fund, with whom talks are ongoing, was reluctant but 'may consider' the request, Reuters said, after India intervened.
With input from AFP, Reuters
-
Sri Lanka PM's move to clip presidential power amid protests, trust vote buzz
Sri Lankan prime minister Mahinda Rajapaksa on Tuesday announced that the constitution will be changed to clip presidential powers as parliament reconvened on Tuesday while demonstrators continue to hit streets over the country's financial crisis. According to him, this will also help with International Monetary Fund talks for an economic recovery plan. Sri Lanka's president Gotabaya Rajapaksa had concentrated presidential powers after he was elected in 2019.
-
Shehbaz Sharif's new cabinet takes oath over a week after his election as Pak PM
Pakistan prime minister Shehbaz Sharif's new cabinet was sworn in on Tuesday, more than a week after he was elected as the prime minister as the country saw over a month of political high drama that finally led to Imran Khan's ouster. Pakistan's president Dr Arif Alvi was reportedly ill. The Pak president, who is said to be close to Imran Khan, had earlier missed Shehbaz Sharif's oath ceremony earlier this month.
-
At least 4 killed, 14 injured after blasts rock school in Kabul: Report
Three blasts rocked a boys' school in a Shiite Hazara neighbourhood of the Afghan capital on Tuesday causing casualties, police said. Kabul police spokesman Khalid Zadran said on Twitter the blasts at the Abdul Rahim Shahid high school "caused casualties among our Shiite brothers". Tuesday's blasts occurred as students were coming out of their morning classes, a witness told AFP.
-
Pakistan's PML-N accuses Imran Khan of misappropriating ‘310 mn foreign funds’
Former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan - ousted earlier this month after a dramatic no-trust vote - has since been under the scanner over allegations of financial impropriety, including charges by the ruling Pakistan Muslim League (N) of the 'theft' of over 310 million Pak rupees in domestic and foreign fundsImran Khan'som his Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party. New PM Shehbaz Sharif's PML(N) has asserted Imran Khan will face a sentence.
-
Sri Lanka asks IMF for rapid financial assistance
Sri Lanka has requested the International Monetary Fund for rapid financial assistance and the global lender could consider it after initial reluctance, an aide to the country's finance minister said on Tuesday. Protests have erupted in the island nation as it battles a devastating financial crisis brought by the effects of COVID-19, mismanaged government finances and rising prices of fuel that have sapped foreign reserves.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics