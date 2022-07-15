Sri Lanka court bars former PM Mahinda Rajapaksa from leaving the country: Report
Sri Lanka's top court on Friday barred former Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa and former Finance Minister Basil Rajapaksa from leaving the country without permission until July 28, anti-corruption group Transparency International Sri Lanka said.
Three other former officials, including two former central bank governors, also cannot travel outside the country without the court's permission till July 28, the group said in a tweet.
-
Judge in Twitter v. Musk made rare ruling: ordering a deal to close
The judge overseeing Twitter Inc's $44 billion lawsuit against Elon Musk has a no-nonsense reputation as well as the distinction of being one of the few jurists who has ever ordered a reluctant buyer to close a U.S. corporate merger. Kathaleen McCormick took over the role of chancellor or chief judge of the Court of Chancery last year, the first woman in that role. She advocates respect among litigants and integrity at legal conferences.
-
UK declares national emergency as record temperatures predicted
"Exceptional, perhaps record-breaking, temperatures are likely on Monday, then again on Tuesday," the Met Office said on their website. "Nights are also likely to be exceptionally warm for the UK, especially in urban areas. This is likely to lead to widespread impacts on people and infrastructure."
-
North Korea slams Ukraine for cutting ties over recognition of breakaway regions
North Korea on Friday slammed Ukraine for severing diplomatic ties between the two nations, after Pyongyang said it was formally recognising two self-proclaimed pro-Russian republics in the east of the war-torn country. Ukraine said on Wednesday it was cutting its official relationship with the nuclear-armed state in response to Pyongyang recognising the so-called Donetsk People's Republic and Lugansk People's Republic. The North's move came after another Russian ally, Syria, did the same last month.
-
Canada ministers condemn vandalisation of Mahatma Gandhi statue
Ministers in Canada have condemned the vandalisation of the statue of Mahatma Gandhi in the Greater Toronto Area, while local law enforcement is investigating it as a “hate-motivated incident”. The desecration occurred in the early hours of Wednesday as the statue was found sprayed with graffiti that was pro-Khalistan along with abusive terms. The 20-foot-tall bronze statue is situated in the Peace Park at the Vishnu Mandir in Richmond Hill in the GTA.
-
Canada resumes Express Entry for permanent residency. How does it work?
Canada has resumed issuing invitations to apply for permanent residency under its Express Entry scheme, the primary source of skilled foreign workers in the North American country. A total of 1,500 invitations were issued on July 6 under Canada's first all-program Express Entry draw since December 2020 for permanent residence applications and 226th since the 2015 launch of Express Entry, according to CanadaVisa website.
