Sri Lanka crisis: Celebrations as President Rajapaksa resigns, official announcement on Friday | Top points
- Sri Lanka parliamentary speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena said on Thursday that he has received Gotabaya Rajapaksa's resignation via email.
After months of protest, embattled Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa finally resigned on Thursday. The news was received with dance and celebration by the citizens as seen in some of the videos that surfaced on social media. However, Parliament Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena, in a special statement, has now clarified that the official announcement of Rajapaksa's resignation will happen on Friday at 7.30am (local time). Abeywardena added that the legality of Rajapaksa's resignation email and other procedures need to be verified first before the announcement is made.
In Rajapaksa's absence, Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe has taken over as the acting President - much to the ire of the protestors. It has been their demand for long that both leaders step down from their respective roles, and the PM's taking over the charge of the president triggered fresh unrest in the country on Wednesday. A mob stormed inside Wickremesinghe's office, with some climbing atop the building and waving the national flag of Sri Lanka. Police had fired several rounds of tear gas shells to stop this from happening but to no avail.
Also Read | Sri Lanka crisis timeline: From 'emergency' in April to Rajapaksa's resignation
The situation returned to calm earlier on Thursday after protestors abandoned government buildings.
Here are the top five updates on the Sri Lanka crisis:
1. Amid speculations related to Rajapaksa's whereabouts, the Singaporean foreign ministry said the Sri Lankan president has been allowed entry to the country on a private visit. In a statement, the ministry said neither Rajapaksa has sought nor Singapore has given “asylum” to him. “Singapore generally does not grant requests for asylum,” the statement added.
2. Rajapaksa fled his country and landed in Male, the Maldives on Wednesday. Soon after he reached there, Sri Lankans living in the Maldives staged a protest against his entry and it was later reported that Rajapaksa would first go to Singapore and then to Saudi Arabia. However, it is not yet confirmed if Singapore is the final destination of the fleeing Lankan president.
3. Rajapaksa sent his resignation via an email to Abeywardena on Thursday evening. He was supposed to resign on Wednesday itself as he had earlier told the speaker. Lankan presidents have immunity from arrests during their time in office; hence Rajapaksa's move to flee the country is now being seen as a safety net since the public back home has vocally called for his punishment over claims that he mishandled the country's economy.
4. Protestors earlier in the day retreated from many government buildings they had seized and military troops reinforced security at Parliament. This brought about calm in the island nation.
5. India, which has earlier sent supplies to Sri Lanka to help the country combat the aftermath of the worst economic crisis, reiterated on Thursday that it was monitoring the evolving situation in its neighbouring country and said that their relations are historic and comprehensive. “We are monitoring evolving situation in Sri Lanka… Our ties with Sri Lanka are historic and comprehensive and we continue to engage with all relevant stakeholders in that country,” MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said. The statement came a day after the Indian High Commission in Sri Lanka debunked media reports about the country helping Rajapaksa's escape to overseas as “speculative” and “baseless”.
-
Sri Lanka crisis timeline: From 'emergency' in April to Rajapaksa's resignation
Sri Lanka is mired in a deep political and economic crisis, and on Thursday the country's president resigned from his position after arriving in Singapore, having earlier fled his country when a huge crowd of protesters stormed his residence. Cabinet resigns Almost all of Sri Lanka's cabinet resigns at a late-night meeting, leaving Rajapaksa and his brother Mahinda -- the prime minister -- isolated.
-
As Europe bakes in heatwave, wildfires rage from Portugal to Croatia
Wildfires raged across tinder-dry country in Portugal, Spain, France and Croatia on Thursday, burning homes and threatening livelihoods, as much of Europe baked in a heatwave that has pushed temperatures into the mid-40Cs in some parts. In Portugal's central Leiria district, tired firefighters battled to control blazes that have been fanned by strong winds. Regional authorities said more than 4,000 hectares (9,900 acres) of land had been burned.
-
Outbreaks from animals in Africa surge by 60% in last decade
There was a particular spike from 2019 to 2020, when diseases originating in animals that later infected humans, made up half of all significant public health events in Africa, said WHO. Diseases like Ebola and other hemorrhagic fevers were responsible for 70% of those outbreaks, in addition to illnesses like monkeypox, dengue, anthrax and plague.
-
Zara’s billionaire owner to buy luxury New York apartment building for $500 mn
The billionaire founder of the Zara clothing chain, Amancio Ortega, has agreed to buy New York's 19 Dutch apartment building. Ortega's holding firm Pontegadea has reached an accord to acquire the 64-floor luxury apartment complex for about $500 million, according to details published by trade publication The Real Deal and confirmed by a spokesperson for Ortega. The building was sold by Carmel Partners.
-
Pakistan man boils wife in cauldron in front of his children
In a gruesome incident, a Pakistani man has allegedly killed and boiled the woman's husband Ashiq from Bajaur Agency's wife in a cauldron in front of his six children here in the country's Sindh province, a media report said on Thursday. Police on Wednesday found Nargis's body in a cauldron in the kitchen of a private school in Gulshan-e-Iqbal area of the city after her husband boiled her on Wednesday, Geo News reported.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics