Sri Lanka economic crisis: CID interrogates 4 MPs over attacks on protesters
Officers from Sri Lanka Police's Criminal Investigation Department (CID) have questioned four Members of Parliament (MPs), including two former ministers, over last week's violence against protesters at two protest sites in Colombo, the country's largest city, local media has reported.
Also Read | Sri Lanka imposes nine-hour nationwide curfew amid protests: Report
According to reports, a CID team arrived at the Parliament Complex on Wednesday to interrogate--with the Speaker's permission--and record the statements of Rohitha Abeygunawardena and CB Ratnayake, the two ex-ministers. The team also questioned and recorded the statements of MPs Sahan Pradeep and Sanjeewa Edirimanne.
On Tuesday too, a CID team questioned several parliamentarians in connection with the May 9 attacks on demonstrators by supporters of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and his older brother, then-prime minister Mahinda Rajapaksa, at the ‘Main Go Gama’ and ‘Gota Go Gama’ protest sites, at Temple Trees and Galle Face Green, respectively, in Colombo.
Also Read | New Sri Lanka PM Wickremesinghe appoints committee to protect protest site in Colombo
More than 100 protesters were injured at Galle Face Green as a result of the mob attack. This prompted Mahinda Rajapaksa, already under pressure to step down due to the island nation's worst economic crisis, to resign.
Later that day, furious agitators laid siege to Temple Trees, the official residence of the prime minister of Sri Lanka, forcing the military to intervene and whisk Mahinda Rajapaksa and his family away to safety.
Also Read | Sri Lankan Parl defeats no-confidence motion by Oppn against President Gotabaya
With no government in place, President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, last Thursday, appointed Ranil Wickremesinghe as the prime minister, which marked the latter's record sixth stint in the position. In a national address on May 16, Wickremesinghe said, among other things, that the country's economy was in a ‘precarious condition’ and that the nation of 22 million inhabitants was ‘currently out of petrol.’
(With ANI inputs)
-
New York: 911 dispatcher who took Buffalo shooting call put on leave
A 911 dispatcher has been placed on leave and may lose her job after allegedly hanging up on an supermarket employee hiding during this weekend's shooting rampage in Buffalo, New York. “Termination will be sought” for the dispatcher at a disciplinary hearing later this month, said spokesperson for the executive of Erie County, Peter Anderson, in an email to The Associated Press on Wednesday. Anderson said it's unclear who hung up on whom.
-
US reports 1st monkeypox case of 2022: 10 things to know
Though this is the first confirmed case in the United States, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is preparing for the possibility of more monkeypox cases. Here are 10 things to know about monkeypox and the 1st case in the United States in 2022 1. The Massachusetts man travelled to Canada at the end of April to meet friends and returned in early May. This is the first case of monkeypox this year.
-
N.Korea ramping up production of drugs, medical supplies to fight Covid: Report
North Korea is ramping up the production of drugs and medical supplies to combat the Covid-19 pandemic, which has wreaked havoc. According to the Korean Central News Agency on Thursday, North Korea is also increasing the production of traditional Korean medicines used to reduce fever and pain. In the capital city of Pyongyang and nearby regions, factories are churning out more injections, medicines and thermometers and other medical supplies.
-
Biden nominee Bridget Brink set to be confirmed as new US envoy to Ukraine
Veteran diplomat Bridget Brink, who was nominated by US President Joe Biden to be the country's next ambassador to war-hit Ukraine, was on Wednesday (local time) given a unanimous approval by the Senate Foreign Relations Committee for appointment to the post, which means that she just a step away from being Washington's new representative in the east European nation. She was nominated by Biden on April 25.
-
32 cases in Portugal, Spain put Europe on alert for monkeypox
Officials in Spain and Portugal announced on Wednesday that they have detected around 32 suspected cases of monkeypox, days after the UK reported new cases that have triggered concerns that there may be an undetected transmission in parts of Europe. Portugal had five confirmed and 20 suspected cases, Spain eight suspected cases and UK seven confirmed infections as on Wednesday.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics