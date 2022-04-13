Sri Lanka PM ready for talks on day 5 of protest near president's office: report
Sri Lanka prime minister Mahinda Rajapaksa is ready for discussion with the ‘Occupy Galle Face’ demonstrators as the agitation enters the fifth day, his office was quoted as saying by news agency ANI. The protesters have been holding demonstrations near the office of president Gotabaya Rajapaksa, according to reports, as the country faces its worst-ever economic crisis, leading to a shortage of essentials.
Shehbaz Sharif's message to US: 'Constructive, positive engagement'
Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's office has said the new government wishes to engage with the US to promote shared goals of peace, security and development in the region, after three years of the volatile relationship between the US and Pakistan, under former prime minister Imran Khan's rule. According to Pakistani media, the statement from Shehbaz Sharif's office came in response to the White House statement on the charge of guards in Pakistan.
2 Sikh men attacked in New York, 2nd such incident in 10 days: ‘Deplorable’
Two Sikh men were assaulted in New York in the latest attack on the community in the city that has triggered massive condemnation. A person has been arrested amid calls for actions against the hate crimes in the United States. A couple of days ago, an elderly Sikh man was attacked in the Queens borough where the latest incident also took place.
France, Germany see fresh surge of over 1.7 lakh cases : Global Covid updates
The BA.2 variant, or 'stealth' Omicron, has driven a fresh surge in Europe, the United States and China in the last few weeks. France continued to report an increase in hospitalisations as the poll-bound country logged nearly 2 lakh fresh cases. Germany recorded 1.76 Lakh cases in the last 24 hours. In China, Shanghai's daily spike hovered around the 25,000-mark yet again.
As Shanghai remains sealed over Covid, Indians asked to contact Beijing embassy
As China's financial hub, Shanghai, remains sealed over a surge in Covid cases, Indians have been asked to contact the embassy in Beijing for the time being. “As the City of Shanghai continues to remain sealed and controlled to different degrees by the Shanghai Municipal People's Government, the Consulate General of India will remain inaccessible and will not be in a position to provide consular services in person,” read the notice.
What we know about Brooklyn attack 'person of interest': 5 points on Frank James
The New York Police Department has identified Frank James as a 'person of interest' in the Brooklyn subway attack that injured more than 20 people on Tuesday when chaos unfolded in the morning rush-hour, officials said. The person of interest - Frank James - appears to have posted dozens of videos on YouTube in recent years, which even included threats to the New York mayor Eric Adams.
