Sri Lanka PM ready for talks on day 5 of protest near president's office: report

What we know about Brooklyn attack 'person of interest': 5 points on Frank James

The New York Police Department has identified Frank James as a 'person of interest' in the Brooklyn subway attack that injured more than 20 people on Tuesday when chaos unfolded in the morning rush-hour, officials said. The person of interest - Frank James - appears to have posted dozens of videos on YouTube in recent years, which even included threats to the New York mayor Eric Adams.