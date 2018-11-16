Today in New Delhi, India
Sri Lanka president seeks fresh no-confidence motion against new PM Mahinda Rajapaksa

President Maithripala Sirisena has rejected the view of parliament that Rajapaksa's appointment was unconstitutional. Sirisena has called for a new motion on Friday.

world Updated: Nov 16, 2018 07:59 IST
Reuters
Reuters
Colombo
Sri Lanka parliament passed a no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa.(REUTERS)

Sri Lanka’s president on Thursday urged the speaker of parliament and some political parties to seek a fresh no-confidence motion against a prime minister he appointed last month, creating political instability in the south Asian country.

Parliament on Wednesday passed a no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa and his government with the backing of 122 of the 225 lawmakers in a voice vote, followed by a signed document.

President Maithripala Sirisena has rejected the view of parliament that Rajapaksa’s appointment was unconstitutional. Sirisena has called for a new motion on Friday.

“The president informed them to show their majority in parliament in a proper way following parliamentary procedure and agreed to act according to the constitution,” Sirisena’s media team said in a statement.

First Published: Nov 16, 2018 07:59 IST

