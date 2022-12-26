Home / World News / Sri Lanka's ousted ex-president Gotabaya Rajapaksa, family leaves for US: Report

Sri Lanka's ousted ex-president Gotabaya Rajapaksa, family leaves for US: Report

Updated on Dec 26, 2022 04:58 PM IST

Sri Lanka: Gotabaya Rajapaksa was forced out of office earlier this year following the country's economic crisis and unprecedented protests.

Sri Lanka's former president Gotabaya Rajapaksa.(Reuters)
Sri Lanka's former president Gotabaya Rajapaksa.(Reuters)
Mallika Soni

Sri Lanka's former president Gotabaya Rajapaksa left for the United States with his family on Monday, a reporter for Sri Lanka's Daily Mirror wrote on Twitter. Gotabaya Rajapaksa was forced out of office earlier this year following the country's economic crisis and unprecedented protests.

Sri Lanka is currently facing an economic crisis while it waits for International Monetary Fund (IMF) to formally approve USD 2.9 billion bailout package. IMF and Sri Lanka reached a staff-level agreement to support the economic policies of the country with a 48-month arrangement.

Earlier this year, insufficient foreign reserves at Sri Lanka's Central Bank and loss of access to international capital markets led to the country defaulting on debt, marking a first. Restriction on the import of chemical fertilizer, abrupt floating of the Sri Lankan rupee and the Covid pandemic led to the economic crisis in the country which is hugely dependent on its tourism sector.

    Mallika Soni

    When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"

sri lanka
sri lanka

Story Saved
