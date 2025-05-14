Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, May 14, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Sri Lanka summons Canadian envoy to protest Tamil monument

PTI |
May 14, 2025 08:38 PM IST

Foreign Minister Vijitha Herath summoned Canadian High Commissioner Eric Walsh to register Sri Lanka's protest, the ministry said.

Sri Lanka on Wednesday summoned the Canadian envoy to formally protest the opening of a Tamil Genocide Monument in Brampton, Ontario, the foreign ministry said.

Foreign Minister Vijitha Herath summoned Canadian High Commissioner Eric Walsh to register Sri Lanka's protest, as per reports.(AFP)
Foreign Minister Vijitha Herath summoned Canadian High Commissioner Eric Walsh to register Sri Lanka's protest, as per reports.(AFP)

Foreign Minister Vijitha Herath summoned Canadian High Commissioner Eric Walsh to register Sri Lanka's protest, the ministry said.

“The government of Sri Lanka maintains that the allegation of genocide during the final phase of the conflict in Sri Lanka is unsubstantiated by any credible authority, either nationally or internationally, and is based on misleading information," a statement said.

Sri Lanka firmly "rejects this false narrative and believes it has been propagated primarily for electoral gains within Canada”, it added.

“It is worth highlighting that in April 2021, the Department of Foreign Affairs, Trade, and Development of Canada officially confirmed that the Government of Canada has not made any finding of genocide in Sri Lanka," the ministry said.

The Tamil Genocide Memorial has been set up in Canada’s Ontario province’s Brampton to commemorate the victims of the final battle of the military conflict in May 2009, Tamil groups said.

Read breaking news, latest updates from US, UK, Pakistan and other countries across the world on topics related to politics,crime, and national affairs. along with Operation Sindoor Live Updates
Read breaking news, latest updates from US, UK, Pakistan and other countries across the world on topics related to politics,crime, and national affairs. along with Operation Sindoor Live Updates
News / World News / Sri Lanka summons Canadian envoy to protest Tamil monument
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, May 14, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On